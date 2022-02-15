Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine has announced the appointment of Alexander J. Ghanayem, MD, FAAOS, FAOA, as chief medical officer of its Medical Group. Loyola Medicine’s academic health system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and MacNeal Hospital. Dr. Ghanayem joined Loyola Medicine in 1995 and serves as chair of the department of orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation.

Dr. Ghanayem has led the orthopaedic department since 2016. He is a graduate of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in orthopaedic surgery at Case Western Reserve University, and a fellowship in spine surgery at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Dr. Ghanayem's leadership has helped establish Loyola Medicine as a nationally recognized center for education, research and patient care in orthopaedics," said Richard K. Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, executive vice president and regional chief clinical officer for Loyola Medicine. "We are confident that his significant contributions will continue in his new role leading our physician group."

Dr. Ghanayem's clinical expertise includes spine surgery of a variety of conditions, including the cervical and lumbar spine. He has published over 60 papers in peer-reviewed medical journals, presented over 150 abstracts at national medical conferences and written chapters for several medical textbooks. Dr. Ghanayem currently serves on Loyola Medicine's Finance Committee and is chair of the Compensation Committee.

Loyola Medical Group is a physician-led, multidisciplinary team of over 850 physicians and advanced practice providers committed to providing advanced and comprehensive care at over 15 Chicago area locations. As part of Loyola Medicine, patients have access to a nationally ranked academic medical health system consisting of three hospitals (MacNeal Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital), and several multi-specialty outpatient care centers located in neighborhoods throughout the greater Chicago area.

