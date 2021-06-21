Newswise — (New York, NY – June 21, 2021) – The American Heart Association (AHA) has announced that Ali N. Zaidi, MD, Director of Adult Congenital Heart Disease for Mount Sinai Health System, will be the medical honoree at the 2021 Hamptons Heart Ball. The 25th annual event will take place virtually on Thursday, June 24.

As honoree, Dr. Zaidi will assist the AHA in creating awareness and raising support about congenital heart disease for infants, children, and adults across Long Island and the New York City metropolitan region. Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect in the United States, and every year nearly one out of 100 babies is born with some form of congenital heart disease. Dr. Zaidi’s focus has been on educating patients with congenital heart disease and their families about the importance of continuing to receive care for their condition and transitioning to appropriate adult care as they become young adults. This is critical considering that 2 million adults are living with congenital heart disease in the United States, but the majority of them aren’t getting the care they need, which can lead to serious, long-term health complications and death.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from AHA and excited to help educate patients, their families, and the local communities in New York City on the prevalence of congenital heart disease and why advocacy and research are such important measures of long-term success. We need patients and their families to be advocates for themselves, so that they may reach all their goals in life,” says Dr. Zaidi.

Dr. Zaidi is the only physician in New York State, and among only a handful in the country, trained and board certified in five related medical specialties: adult congenital heart disease, adult cardiology, pediatric cardiology, internal medicine, and pediatrics. His clinical interests include care of adolescents and adults with congenital heart disease, pulmonary hypertension, and pregnancy in women with congenital heart defects. Dr. Zaidi has been practicing in the field of adult congenital heart disease for over a decade.

Mount Sinai South Nassau is a sponsor of the 2021 Hampton’s Heart Ball. The goal of this event is to celebrate AHA’s collective success in driving change, funding science, improving behaviors, and driving equitable health.

For more information on the event click on the link below:

https://event.gives/hamptonshb

