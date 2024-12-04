Alianza Americas co-founder Oscar Chacón to be awarded 2025 Inamori Ethics Prize

Advocate for immigrant rights and economic and climate justice

Newswise — CLEVELAND—The Inamori International Center for Ethics and Excellence at Case Western Reserve University will award Oscar Chacón, a tireless advocate for human rights and dignity in immigration and dismantling the portrayal of immigrants as threats to society, with the 2025 Inamori Ethics Prize.

In 2004, Chacón was a co‐founder of Alianza Americas, a network of organizations that advocates for solutions addressing systemic inequities, immigrant justice and climate justice in the United States and Latin America. He served as Alianza Americas' first executive director from January 2007 until August 2024 and continues his affiliation as a senior strategy advisor.

The Inamori Ethics Prize has been awarded since 2008 to honor outstanding international ethical leaders whose actions and influence have greatly improved the condition of humankind.

“Oscar Chacón’s advocacy is led, simply, by compassion and humanity. He gives voice to individuals who are silenced and raises awareness for today’s leading global challenges,” said Case Western Reserve President Eric W. Kaler. “Mr. Chacón has shown us what can be accomplished with justice and equity as our guides.”

Chacón was born in El Salvador and immigrated to Brooklyn, New York, without documentation. His advocacy work and community organizing has been informed by his experience becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen and working transnationally with partners from civil society and government to organized labor and faith-based communities.

He is a frequent national and international spokesperson on the link between migration, development, and global economics; immigration policies and processes and human mobility; racism and xenophobia; and U.S. Latino community issues.

Chacón will receive the prize, deliver a free public lecture about his work and participate in an academic symposium panel discussion during Inamori Center events Sept. 25-26, 2025, on the Case Western Reserve campus.

“Oscar Chacón's dedication to human rights and immigrant justice has uplifted marginalized communities and highlighted the vital contributions of immigrants,” said Case Western Reserve Provost Joy K. Ward. “His work reminds us of our shared duty to uphold dignity and equity for all. I am thrilled to celebrate his achievements as he receives this important honor.”

Before co-founding Alianza Americas, Chacón served in leadership positions at the Chicago‐based Heartland Alliance for Human Needs and Human Rights, the Northern California Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, the Boston‐based Centro Presente and several other community-based and international development organizations. He has also served on multiple advisory committees to national and international processes, including the Civil Society Consultation process associated with the Global Forum on Migration and Development and the World Social Forum on Migration.

Through these roles, Chacón has contributed to systems that keep immigrants and naturalized U.S. citizens informed about their rights here and in their countries of origin. He believes communities most impacted by climate change should have representation in major climate policy decisions, which often includes predominantly migrant-based areas. He demonstrates how immigration is positive to the U.S. and global economies.

“Here in the U.S. and globally, there has been a surge in rhetoric that dehumanizes immigrants while also minimizing their many contributions,” said Inamori Center Director Shannon E. French. “These destructive narratives have put current migrants at risk, as well as making those who’ve already naturalized feel unsafe and unappreciated in their adopted country. We need to hear their real stories.”

