Newswise — BROOKLYN, New York, Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – The world has seen dozens of attacks in the past two years. The New York University Tandon School of Engineering’s annual CSAW games aims to prepare a new generation of cyber defenders in ways to address myriad software and hardware threats, from vulnerabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) systems, microchip theft, and more. The worldwide event, held virtually on November 10-14, 2021 at NYU Tandon and at academic sites in India, Europe, the Middle East, Mexico and the U.S. and Canada, will explore such topics as the security of wireless communications, vulnerabilities in 3D printing (additive manufacturing), and integrated circuit manufacture and layout, among others.

The five-day event, hosted by the NYU Center for Cybersecurity (CCS), will feature seven competitions at NYU Tandon that will range from an introduction to how corporations and institutions train defenders for real-world attacks; to Logic Locking, a revolutionary technique for protecting intellectual property of integrated circuits from myriad security threats, such as reverse engineering, overbuilding, piracy, and hardware Trojan insertion.

This year the C2 Security Workshop series features:

Other events include Hack3D, focused on vulnerabilities in additive manufacturing; Capture the Flag (CTF), where players of all levels and ages from around the world test their hacking and protection skills; Embedded Security Challenge; the Policy Competition, dealing with law, policy, and emerging security issues; and Applied Research, which accepts only peer-reviewed security papers that have already been published by scholarly journals and conferences.

CSAW finalists and vetted computer science students from across the region will meet 16 sponsors recruiting for internships and career positions. The worldwide shortage of cybersecurity talent makes the CSAW finalists particularly attractive to elite companies. Currently one of three cybersecurity jobs are unfilled. According to the 2021 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, by industry group (ISC)2, there is a shortage of 2.72 million cybersecurity workers worldwide. In the United States, there are approximately 400,000 unfilled positions.

“As we saw with the SolarWinds attack, cybersecurity threats are growing in proportion to attackers’ sophistication, and to the growing diversity of web-connected technologies presenting manifold new points of entry for bad actors,” said Ramesh Karri, director of CSAW, professor of electrical and computer engineering and co-founder and co-chair of CCS. “Even though CCS is working on defenses for everything from securing software update protocols to defending the 3D printing supply chain and making it more difficult to hide trojans in integrated circuits, the key is versatile cybersecurity expertise in the workforce. Still, the gap in expertise, while shrinking, is significant, and CSAW, as well as programs like our online Masters in Cybersecurity, the Cyber Fellowship program in partnership with the NYC Cyber Command, and Bridge to Tandon, are all generating new defenders to bridge that gap.”

