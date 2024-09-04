Newswise — IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners (ULP) is proud to announce NovoThelium as the winner of the 2nd annual Golden Ticket Pitch Competition for aesthetic startups, sponsored by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

This year, five finalists were selected to present their innovative aesthetic technologies to an expert panel of judges, including Charlie Hee, Ph.D., Vice President, Devices, Aesthetics R&D at Allergan Aesthetics; Sherly Soleiman, M.D., Founder, Owner and Lead Injector at Cosmetic Injectable Center; and Michael Hill, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Octane.

Lauren Cornell, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Novothelium shared, "Winning the Golden Ticket from University Lab Partners and Allergan Aesthetics will provide NovoThelium with vital resources and mentorship, enabling us to enhance women's healthcare and pioneer innovations in nipple reconstruction post-mastectomy."

The Golden Ticket competition accelerates the research and development of startup aesthetics enterprises by offering the winner one year of free lab space at ULP, complete with state-of-the-art research equipment, professional support staff, conference rooms, and a vibrant, collaborative community. In addition, the winner gains access to invaluable industry mentorship, including from leaders at Allergan Aesthetics.

"Allergan Aesthetics is honored and inspired to support Novothelium as part of our efforts to accelerate the growth and development of entrepreneurs and researchers in aesthetic medicine," said Darin Messina, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Aesthetics R&D, AbbVie. "The Golden Ticket competition exemplifies our continued investment in early science and regenerative technologies and defining what's next for the aesthetics industry."

To learn more about The Golden Ticket, please visit www.universitylabpartners.org/our-events/golden-ticket-applications-open.

About University Lab Partners

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in Orange County, CA. ULP operates 2 facilities in Irvine and Aliso Viejo, CA. ULP offers highly-equipped wet lab facilities along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community. For more information, visit www.universitylabpartners.org .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com .

CONTACT: Stacey Syrocki, Director of Development, [email protected], 949-732-4290