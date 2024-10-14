HOUSTON ― The James P. Allison Institute at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center hosted its second annual scientific symposium, “Immunotherapy in Space and Time: The Tumor Microenvironment,” on Oct. 10 at the TMC3 Collaborative Building in the Texas Medical Center’s Helix Park. The symposium, with more than 900 attendees, featured two Nobel laureates and a $5 million gift from the David and Eula Wintermann Foundation to advance the work of the Allison Institute.

“Spatial biology is a rapidly expanding field that offers tremendous new insights into immunobiology that were not possible just a few short years ago. Understanding how immune cells interact with their neighbors and with tumor cells in space and time will enable us to bring forward new strategies to improve immunotherapy outcomes,” said Nobel laureate James P. Allison, Ph.D., director of the Allison Institute and regental professor and chair of Immunology at MD Anderson. “We are proud to host this annual symposium to advance the field, and we are extremely grateful for the support of the Wintermann Foundation to make new breakthroughs possible.”

The Allison Institute is leading exceptional discovery, translational and clinical research to integrate immunobiology across all disciplines. With a comprehensive understanding of the immune system, Allison Institute researchers will accelerate new, synergetic therapies to bring the benefits of immunotherapy to all patients.

Since its launch, the institute has focused on engaging the top minds in the world to share ideas and accelerate progress. The annual scientific symposium advances that goal by assembling experts from multiple disciplines to share groundbreaking research and build collaborative relationships. This year’s focus on spatial biology and the tumor microenvironment highlights a rapidly emerging and highly impactful theme in the field.

The symposium opened with remarks from Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D., director of scientific programs at the Allison Institute and professor of Genitourinary Medical Oncology and Immunology at MD Anderson. Following these remarks, Amy Peck, Houston City Council Member for District A, presented Allison and Sharma with a proclamation on behalf of Mayor John Whitmire to name Oct. 10, 2024, as “James P. Allison Institute Day” in the city of Houston.

Sessions featured more than 20 leading clinicians and researchers focused on themes from the Allison Institute’s priority research areas, including keynote presentations from Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., Mark Dawson, M.D., Ph.D., Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D., and Philip Greenberg, M.D.

A highlight of the event was a conversation between two Nobel laureates – Allison and Bertozzi – and moderator Alice Park, senior health correspondent at TIME. Park also moderated a fireside chat with MD Anderson President Peter WT Pisters, M.D., and Chief Scientific Officer Giulio Draetta, M.D., Ph.D., together with Allison Institute leaders and researchers.

$5 million gift to fund talent, technology and research

Following the scientific presentations, Jack and Judi Johnson, of Eagle Lake, Texas, presented a $5 million gift to the Allison Institute on behalf of the David and Eula Wintermann Foundation, a private organization dedicated to funding the advancement of medical education and research. The foundation is a long-time supporter of MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer, and this significant investment will enable the Allison Institute to recruit exceptional scientists, to acquire cutting-edge technology and to fund impactful clinical trials.

“It was clear to us that the work happening within the Allison Institute has the potential to transform the lives of so many patients,” said Johnson, president of the Wintermann Foundation. “Our hope is that, with our support, we can help close the distance from the lab to the clinic so the incredible advancements underway can sooner help more cancer patients and their families.”

Through the generosity of the Wintermann Foundation, the Allison Institute will establish and fund multiple researchers, who will be recognized as Wintermann Scholars. The scholars will include early career scientists, established researchers and internationally recognized experts in the fields of immunotherapy, genetics, cancer biology, data science, bioinformatics, spatial profiling or the microbiome. The gift also will support immune monitoring technology and allow for future clinical trial support.

“I am grateful to be nine years cancer-free and a recipient of the life-changing immunotherapy advancements made at MD Anderson,” said Dewey Stringer, founder of Adopt-a-Scientist-Cure-Cancer and a colleague and longtime friend of Johnson. “This is particularly amazing, considering there was no cure for my cancer. Thanks to Dr. Allison’s brilliance, I am alive today. Supporting the Allison Institute is a no-brainer, and through the Wintermann donation, even more people will be able to benefit from this science.”

