Newswise — Patients are now able to make in-person and virtual appointments with an advanced practice nurse at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s ALS Center. Ellen Anne Gall, APN, has served as nurse navigator for the center since it’s opening in 2016 and now has achieved her advanced nursing degree.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Ellen in her new role,” said Neurologist and Medical Director of the ALS Center Mary Sedarous, M.D. “Having her join our comprehensive team enables us to open more clinics, provide more patient telehealth appointments, and allows us to conduct additional research and provide our patients access to additional, advanced clinical trials of leading-edge medications treating ALS.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, stands for Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis and is a progressive, debilitating disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in muscle weakness and atrophy. There is no cure. Patients diagnosed with ALS require comprehensive care from a variety of specialists.

The nationally-recognized ALS Center, part of the Neuroscience Institute at the academic medical center, brings together different specialists in one all-inclusive visit, providing patients and families with a comprehensive and convenient health care experience. The center collaborates with the ALS Association (ALSA), which allows the exchange of research and best care practices with the nation’s leading ALS experts and clinics. The Joan Dancy and PALS Foundation supports the center, providing valuable feedback, education and in-servicing to enhance the care experience.

In addition to care for ALS, the Neuroscience Institute provides patients with a comprehensive line up of services for spine injuries, concussion, epilepsy, MS, brain tumors, memory, and more, as well as the region’s only Stroke Rescue Center.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center was recognized by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, in 2020 and 2021 with the Neurosciences Excellence Award. “Our ALS Center’s services are a wonderful example of the high-quality and patient-focused care provided by all of our neuroscience services for adults and children,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/neurosciences/neuroscience-services/amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-als/ or call 732-776-3307 and select option 1.