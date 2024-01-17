Over two-thirds of Canadians with Alzheimer’s disease are women. With limited research on sex as a contributing factor to brain health, ongoing studies examining the influence of sex and gender on age-related brain disorders are working to fill the knowledge gap and provide valuable insights.

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in Canada. Two CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss the prevalence of Alzheimer’s in women and the biological, social, and experiential factors suspected to affect brain changes during the aging process:

  • Dr. Gillian Einstein’s work centers on women's brain health with a focus on understanding the factors influencing age-related brain health disorders like Alzheimer's Disease in women.
  • Dr. Liisa Galea studies the impact of sex differences and hormones on brain health with a concentration on diseases that disproportionately affect women.

