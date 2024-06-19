Newswise — Newswise Call for Expert Pitches and Research:

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. This month is crucial for highlighting the importance of brain health and supporting the millions of individuals and families affected by these conditions. Increased public awareness and understanding are essential as the number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s continues to rise.

The social impact of this month on affected communities is significant, helping to build supportive and informed societies. The Alzheimer’s Association notes the importance of early diagnosis and ongoing research efforts​ (https://nationaltoday.com/alzheimers-brain-awareness-month/)​​ (https://www.americanbrainfoundation.org/alzheimers-and-brain-awareness-month)​.

Other research have made incredible strides in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in recent years. More than 55 million people worldwide live with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Recent breakthroughs include the FDA's accelerated approval of Lecanemab, a drug that targets the progression of Alzheimer’s rather than just alleviating symptoms, offering hope to many who are living with this previously untreatable disease​ (https://www.americanbrainfoundation.org/alzheimers-and-brain-awareness-month)​.

Scientists aim to stop harmful gut bacteria triggering Alzheimer’s

How a poor diet can affect your brain

‘MUSIC map’ reveals some brain cells age faster and are more prevalent in Alzheimer’s

Stanley H. Appel

Houston Methodist

Peggy & Gary Edwards Distinguished Endowed Chair, Stanley H. Appel Department of Neurology Professor of Neurology, Academic Institute Full Member, Research Institute Co-Director, Neurological Institute Houston Methodist Weill Cornell Medical College

Expertise: Alzheimer’s DiseaseAlzheimer’s DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral SclerosisAmyotrophic Lateral SclerosisNeurodegenerative DiseasesNeurodegenerative DiseasesNeuromuscular DisordersNeuromuscular DisordersParkinson’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease

Stanley H. Appel, M.D. is the Peggy and Gary Edwards Distinguished Endowed Chair for the Treatment and Research of ALS, Department of Neurology, Neurological Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Professor of Neurology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University. He was previously Chair of the Department of Neurology at Baylor College of Medicine as well as Chief of the Neurology division and the James B. Duke Professor of Medicine at Duke University Medical Center, North Carolina. Dr. Appel is a native of Massachusetts and received his Bachelor Degree at Harvard University and his Medical Degree from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons. He is Director of the MDA/ALS Research and Clinical Center at the Methodist Neurological Institute, and past Director of a National Institute of Aging Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Dr. Appel is a member of numerous professional societies and committees and is the author of 15 published books and over 350 articles on topics such as ALS, neuromuscular disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease.

Joshua Grill

University of California, Irvine

Director of the Institute for Memory Impairments and Nerological Disorders at UCI

Expertise: Alzheimer’s DiseaseAlzheimer’s DiseaseClinical TrialsClinical TrialsNeurodegenerative DisordersNeurodegenerative DisordersNeuroscienceNeuroscience

Dr. Grill has been the recipient of the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center Junior Investigator Award, the Alzheimer’s Association Turken Research Prize, the Community Spirit Award from OPICA Adult Day Services, and the P. Gene and Elaine Smith Term Chair in Alzheimer’s Disease Research. He has been funded by the National Institute on Aging, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Hartford Foundation, the BrightFocus Foundation, the American Federation for Aging Research, and the University of California. He is the co-leader of the Recruitment Unit and the Internal Ethics Committee for the NIH-funded Alzheimer’s Clinical Trial Consortium. He is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Maria Shriver’s Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and for Lauren Rogen Miller and Seth Rogan's HfC. In 2017, he co-chaired a workgroup as part of the NIH’s Inclusion Across the Lifespan workshop, a congressional mandate in the 21st Century Cures Act (P.L. 114-255). He was part of a working group sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association charged with creating a national strategy for recruitment to Alzheimer’s disease clinical research.

Muralidhar L. Hegde

Houston Methodist

Professor of Neurosurgery, Academic Institute

Expertise: Alzheimer’s DiseaseAlzheimer’s DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Als)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Als)Lou Gehrig’s DiseaseLou Gehrig’s DiseaseNeurodegenerative DiseasesNeurodegenerative DiseasesParkinson’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease StrokeStroke

Dr. Hegde earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Neurosciences from the University of Mysore, India in 2006. He performed his graduate research at the Max-Planck Institute of Biophysical Chemistry, Gottingen, Germany as a DST-DAAD visiting fellow, and at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, India. He held an Assistant Professor appointment at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Texas, USA before becoming a member of the Houston Methodist Research Institute in 2013. As a member of the Research Institute cancer and neuroscience research programs, he directs a research program focusing on understanding the role of genome damage repair in cell death (neurodegenerative diseases) and cell proliferation (cancer) and its potential exploitation in therapeutics. Dr. Hegde has also been a member of grant review boards for the Alzheimer’s Association, USA, Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research, French Scientific Grants (FMRM) and the Motor Neuron Disease Association, UK, in addition to NIH and DOD-CDMRP study sections.