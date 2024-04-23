Newswise — TEMPE, ARIZ., --- Arizona State University is pleased to announce that the 2024 Alzheimer’s Consortium will be held at ASU Tempe this Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The gathering brings together industry experts and leading researchers to bring the latest science to the people in an interactive forum where they can exchange current information and ongoing advances.

The gathering will take place at the Memorial Union located at 301 E. Orange Street, Tempe, AZ 85281.

The event is free to the community and includes free parking and lunch. We encourage all who have families or friends who are impacted by dementia and/or Alzheimer’s to attend. With topics ranging from new drug treatments, to reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease with exercise, and resources for caregivers—this consortium will be packed full of important information.

ASU’s College of Nursing and Health Innovation’s, David Coon, leading researcher who has personal caregiving experience will be there leading the collaborative conversations and will be available for interviews. Please contact Gabriella Kemp at [email protected] if you’d like to attend to learn more.