Newswise — Breast cancer may not be the first concern for many young women, however, in recent years, research is showing that cancers are on the rise for younger Americans under 50. One of the best ways to tackle breast cancer is through early detection and screening with mammography. While routine mammograms are generally recommended starting at age 40, there are certain factors that may make it necessary to get screened at a younger age. M. Michele Blackwood, MD, FACS, director of Breast Surgery and director of Women’s Oncologic Health, RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute; and Head of Breast Surgery at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, shares risk factors that may prompt younger women to consider getting screened earlier.

1. Family History of Breast Cancer

If you have a close relative—such as a mother, sister, or daughter—who was diagnosed with breast cancer, especially at a young age, it could significantly increase your risk of developing the disease. Knowing your family history can help guide decisions about when to begin screening.

2. Genetic Mutations (BRCA1, BRCA2)

Women who carry certain genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 or BRCA2, are at a much higher risk for developing breast cancer. If you have a family history of these gene mutations or other hereditary cancer syndromes, you may need to begin screenings much earlier. Genetic testing, which is a laboratory test that looks for mutations (alterations) in genes performed on a blood or saliva sample can help determine if you're at higher risk. Clinics like the LIFE Center at Rutgers Cancer Institute can help you assess your options.

3. Dense Breast Tissue

Women with dense breast tissue not only have a higher risk of breast cancer, but dense tissue can also make it harder to detect tumors on a standard mammogram. If your doctor determines you have dense breasts, they may recommend starting mammograms earlier or using additional imaging, such as MRI or ultrasound.

4. Radiation Exposure at a Young Age

If you've undergone radiation treatment to the chest at a young age, such as for treating another cancer, you may be at increased risk for developing breast cancer earlier in life. In these cases, your doctor may recommend starting mammograms earlier than usual to catch any potential issues as soon as possible.

5. Lifestyle Factors

Though lifestyle factors like smoking, obesity, and excessive alcohol use are more commonly linked with overall cancer risk later in life, they can still influence breast cancer risk at younger ages. While lifestyle modifications can help reduce risk, those with these risk factors may need to consider earlier screenings based on family history or other clinical factors.

If you identify with any of these factors, it’s important to discuss your screening options with your healthcare provider. They can help you decide if getting a mammogram at a younger age is the right choice for you.

