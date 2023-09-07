Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 09, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Amanda C. Peltier as the 2023 Jun Kimura Outstanding Educator Award recipient for her numerous contributions and dedication to advancing medical education in the fields of neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine.

In expressing her gratitude for the award, Dr. Peltier shared, “Thank you all very much for this award. I was frankly surprised and very, very honored. I hope that I try to pass on all of the knowledge that I learned from my mentors.” Dr. Peltier completed her medical degree at The Ohio State University, followed by a neurology residency and master’s degree in clinical research design and statistical analysis at the University of Michigan. Under the guidance of Dr. Eva Feldman, she also completed a NM fellowship, specializing in EMG, skin biopsy, and autonomic testing.

Dr. Peltier currently serves in many roles at Vanderbilt University Medical Center such as, chief of the division of NM disorders, full professor of neurology and medicine, director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) clinic, fellowship director for the NM program, and the site principal investigator for ALS and NM clinical trials.

“I always thought that part of our calling in academic medicine was to teach and train the next generation. I enjoy working with our fellows and with junior faculty and learning from them,” said Dr. Peltier, emphasizing the importance of passing knowledge onto the next generation.

Dr. Peltier will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

About AANEM: Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM and EDX medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

###