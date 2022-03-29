Newswise — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College were selected as education partners for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees in Central Arkansas with access to more than 180 accredited degree programs.

“I applaud Amazon’s investment in its workforce,” said UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale. “This partnership reflects a recognition of UA Little Rock’s commitment to developing the right mix of academic programs that intersect with career advancement and social mobility. The outcome will produce dividends for Amazon, the City of Little Rock, and the surrounding region for years to come.”

UA Little Rock and UA – Pulaski Tech are the first higher education institutions in Arkansas to be named Career Choice Partners by Amazon, joining a select partnership of colleges and universities throughout the country who are helping Amazon employees achieve career success by providing them with access to comprehensive two-and four-year degree programs.

“Through the generosity of Amazon and the quality higher education and training available at UA – Pulaski Tech, access to the education necessary for future success has never been greater,” said UA-PTC Chancellor Margaret Ellibee. “Having a company pay for an employees’ college education at the same time the employee has a great job removes some of the most significant barriers to attainment.”

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to UA Little Rock and UA – Pulaski Technical College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

About the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College:

The University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College provides access to high-quality education through university-transfer curriculum and workforce training. UA – Pulaski Tech College offers associate of arts and science degree options, including programs in allied health and human services, aerospace technology, business, culinary arts, information technology, technical sciences, as well as continuing education and community services. The college awards Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees to graduates of the university-transfer program, as well as Associate of Applied Science degrees, technical certificates and certificates of proficiency. With tuition priced at $134 per credit hour for in-state residents, UA – Pulaski Tech provides an affordable, student-focused path to success. For more information on UA Pulaski Technical College, visit: https://uaptc.edu/amazon.

About the University of Arkansas at Little Rock:

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is a metropolitan research university that provides access to a quality education through flexible learning and unparalleled internship opportunities. UA Little Rock prepares more than 9,000 students to be innovators and responsible leaders in their fields. Committed to its metropolitan research university mission, UA Little Rock is a driving force in Little Rock’s thriving cultural community and a major component of the city and state’s growing profile as a regional leader in research, technology transfer, economic development and job creation. UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’ capital city. Learn more at UALR.edu. Visit UA Little Rock Admissions to learn more about educational opportunities for Amazon employees.