Newswise — BOSTON (March 25, 2022) — Immediately following the American Academy of Dermatology’s Annual Meeting, three new officers and four new board members will be installed to help lead the world’s largest dermatologic society and represent more than 20,500 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. These officers and board members, all of whom are board-certified dermatologists, will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

Officers

Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, FAAD, will hold the office of president for one year. He is a clinical professor of the Department of Dermatology Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Dr. Kaufmann previously served the Academy as a member of its Board of Directors, as deputy chair of the AADA’s Patient Access and Payer Relations Committee, and as a past member of the AADA’s Council on Government Affairs and Health Policy.

Linda F. Stein Gold, MD, FAAD, will hold the office of vice president. She is the director of dermatology clinical research at Henry Ford Health in Detroit and division head of dermatology at Henry Ford in West Bloomfield, Michigan. She previously served the Academy as a member of its Board of Directors and Executive Committee. In addition, Dr. Stein Gold has served on the medical board for the National Psoriasis Foundation and the American Acne and Rosacea Society.

Daniel D. Bennett, MD, FAAD, will hold the office of secretary treasurer for three years. Dr. Bennett is Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs for the Department of Dermatology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has served in numerous roles at the Academy, including as chair of the AADA’s Mohs Micrographic Surgery Committee. Dr. Bennett also previously served on the Wisconsin Medical Society’s Board of Directors.

Keyvan Nouri, MD, MBA, FAAD, will hold the office of assistant secretary-treasurer for three years. Dr. Nouri is Louis C. Skinner, Jr., MD Endowed Chair of Dermatology, Richard Helfman Professor of Dermatologic Surgery, chair of the University of Miami Medical Group, and director of Mohs, dermatologic, and laser surgery and director of surgical training for the University of Miami department of dermatology. Dr. Nouri previously served on the AAD’s Education and Volunteers Abroad Committee and World Congress Fund Review Task Force.

Board members

Tammie Ferringer, MD, FAAD; Brad P. Glick, DO, MPH, FAAD; Adrian O. Rodriguez, MD, FAAD; and Ruth Ann Vleugels, MD, MPH, MBA, FAAD, were elected to the Academy’s Board of Directors. They will each serve a four-year term beginning in March 2022.

Tammie Ferringer, MD, FAAD, is the section head and fellowship director of dermatopathology at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. She previously served the Academy on the Dermatopathology Rapid Response Committee and as chair of the AAD Leadership Development Steering Committee. Currently, Dr. Ferringer is on the Editorial Board for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and a member of the Academy’s Scientific Assembly Committee. In addition, she is on the ACGME Dermatology Residency Review Committee and the Board of Directors of the American Board of Dermatology, and is secretary-treasurer for the American Society of Dermatopathology, where she serves in many leadership roles.

Brad P. Glick, DO, MPH, FAAD, is a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Florida International University, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in Miami and director of the dermatology residency program at Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs campus in Hialeah, Florida. Dr. Glick serves as an associate editor for the Academy’s Dialogues in Dermatology podcast and a member of the State Society Relationship Committee; he is also chair of the Academy’s Individual Giving Committee. In addition, he is immediate past president of the Florida Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery.

Adrian O. Rodriguez, MD, FAAD, is in private practice and an assistant clinical faculty member in the department of medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Nashville. Dr. Rodriguez is a member of AADA’s State Policy Committee and the AAD’s Professionalism and Ethics Committee. In addition, he served as president of the Nashville Dermatology Society and Tennessee Dermatology Society, where he was a past board of directors member. He is currently a member of the board of directors at the Tennessee Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Nashville Academy of Medicine, and Tennessee Medical Association, where he also serves as chair of the Education Committee.

Ruth Ann Vleugels, MD, MPH, MBA, FAAD, is an associate professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston. She serves as vice chair for academic affairs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Department of Dermatology, where she also directs the Autoimmune Skin Disease Program, Atopic Dermatitis Program, and Connective Tissue Disease Clinics and leads the Dermatology-Rheumatology Fellowship. Dr. Vleugels served as president of the New England Dermatological Society and continues to serve on the society’s Advisory Council. In addition, she is the current president of the Rheumatologic Dermatology Society.