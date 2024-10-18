Newswise — Beginning in 2025, the American Academy of Ophthalmology will offer an international dues structure based on the economic circumstances of different countries. While the dues levels are new, the member benefit package remains the same. The Academy is committed to supporting the professional growth of the world’s ophthalmologists in a way that is more accessible, equitable and affordable.

The new dues are based on two recognized global standards: the World Bank Group and the Health InterNetwork Access to Research Initiative (HINARI) income groups. There will be four levels for international dues beginning in 2025: $200, $275, $400, $525.

Find each nation’s dues level on this list.

Among the top benefits of Academy membership include access to the Ophthalmology journal and 17 other peer-reviewed ophthalmic journals, access to thousands of videos and courses from the Academy’s online clinical education portal, exclusive opportunities to connect with leaders in the field through the virtual journal club and in-person meetings at the annual meeting.

Apply for membership, renew membership and view all the member benefits here.

