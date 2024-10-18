Newswise — The American Academy of Ophthalmology, in partnership with FundamentalVR, a global leader in immersive surgical training, today announced the launch of the Academy’s VR Education program, a groundbreaking initiative that harnesses the power of virtual reality (VR) to transform ophthalmic education and surgical training. Supported by a generous $5 million grant from the Knights Templar Eye Foundation, the platform offers a free and open simulation platform for ophthalmologists and trainees around the world to expand their skill in diagnosing and treating eye diseases and conditions.

The first phase of the program focuses on pediatric ophthalmology, specifically retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). Retinopathy of prematurity is the leading cause of preventable blindness in children globally, affecting up to 30 percent of preterm infants in middle-income countries and between 5 and 8 percent in the United States.

However, the opportunity for trainees to learn how to properly examine and treat babies with ROP is limited. Options are fewer outside of the United States, as many countries allow residents to perform only a limited number of procedures in children.

The VR simulator allows practitioners to diagnose and treat ROP, using techniques including indirect ophthalmoscopy, laser therapy, and intravitreal injections, all within an immersive and lifelike virtual environment. The simulator offers both independent practice and multi-user guided instruction, offering comprehensive learning for trainees at all levels.

“Our partnership with FundamentalVR has been a significant step forward for the Academy in its mission to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care for all,” said Stephen D. McLeod, MD, CEO of the Academy. “We can now offer increased access to specialized training for ophthalmologists across the globe. And thanks to the generous funding from the Knights, it will be available for free.”

The immersive training not only accelerates competency but also significantly reduces the potential for complications in infants with this potentially blinding condition. Using the platform, ophthalmologists can train from anywhere, while detailed analytics offer personalized feedback to help refine their skills, ensuring they are well-prepared for real-world procedures.

“ROP is a complex and critical condition to manage, and this program is a significant step forward in equipping ophthalmologists with the skills they need to help deliver better patient outcomes,” said Richard Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO of FundamentalVR. “By utilizing VR technology, we’re giving ophthalmologists the tools to learn and practice safely, accelerating their expertise and confidence while ultimately reducing complications in infants at risk of blindness.”

“Case Western was lucky to be one of a few residency programs to trial this simulation program,” said Douglas Rhee, MD, professor and chair of the department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Case Western Reserve University. “We were impressed by the quality of the virtual environment. Our trainees will definitely benefit from this unique opportunity to confront ROP diagnosis and management without risk to the child. These simulation technologies are vital in uncommon and rare cases.”

Following the launch of the ROP simulator, the AAO VR Education program will expand to include modules on other key areas of pediatric ophthalmology. For those who don’t have access to a VR headset, a desktop version of the ROP simulator will be available later this year.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate and support research to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.

About FundamentalVR

Global leader in immersive surgical training, FundamentalVR was founded with the mission to accelerate human capability in surgery and medicine through virtual technologies to improve patient outcomes. The company’s innovative approach accelerates the industry shift towards digital surgery, addressing the competency gap in training for intelligent operating rooms. Its purpose-built Fundamental Surgery platform allows for full rehearsal of medical and surgical procedures, and its patented HapticVRTM technology mimics the physical touch, weight, resistance and feedback of surgical actions and accurately simulates the sensations of soft tissue, bone textures and muscle. With over 15,000 competency-building sessions conducted globally and accredited by and affiliated with institutions like AAO, AAOS and Royal College of Surgeons of England, FundamentalVR remains committed to elevating performance and training skilled surgeons and OR teams at scale. For more information, please visit FundamentalVR.com