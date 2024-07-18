Newswise — Today the American Academy of Ophthalmology announced the appointment of Sarah DeParis, MD, as Director of Quality and Clinical Standards under the Quality and Data Science Division. Dr. DeParis will lead Academy initiatives that advance quality of care and quality improvement in ophthalmology.

“We’re thrilled that Dr. DeParis will be leading our effort to champion high quality, science-driven care,” said Stephen McLeod, MD, CEO of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “Simply put, our mission is to help shape the eye care that patients across the country and indeed across the world receive so that each has the opportunity to enjoy their best life.”

Dr. DeParis will lead the development of the Academy’s resources for ophthalmologists, public policy officials, and the public that identify standards of care and provide clinical guidance. These resources include practice guidelines, technology assessments, evidence-based policy statements, and other diagnostic and safety references intended to improve clinical decision-making.

Dr. DeParis will also act as a liaison between other medical societies, governmental organizations, and non-governmental public health associations engaged in eye health.

Dr. DeParis completed ophthalmology residency training at the University of California San Francisco, and oculoplastic surgery fellowship training at the Wilmer Eye Institute. She received her medical degree and bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate and support research to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.