Newswise — The American Academy of Ophthalmology today announced a $5 million gift from the Knights Templar Eye Foundation (KTEF) to develop a first-of-its-kind educational initiative: free, open, cutting-edge simulation training for ophthalmologists worldwide using virtual reality (VR) headsets and standard web browsers. This is the largest single donation in the Academy Foundation’s history. The program was announced at the opening session of AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The KTEF Pediatric Ophthalmology VR Simulation Program will build on the highly successful KTEF Pediatric Ophthalmology Education Center on the ONE Network, which has reached more than 2 million people since launching in 2015. The new VR program will create a simulated environment that actively engages the learner's sensory perceptions to teach children’s eye care, including but not limited to the diagnosis of retinopathy of prematurity and strabismus surgery. Key features include:

A three-dimensional teaching tool with primary instruction on clinical concepts and eye anatomy

Simulated patient encounters to better diagnose and manage childhood eye disease

Simulated surgical procedures for optimized teaching of strabismus and muscle surgery techniques

The VR program is aimed at residents, trainees, and practicing ophthalmologists, providing a simulated and safe learning environment that targets childhood diseases and skills critical to pediatric eye care.

The Academy expects the new program will become available in about two years, with a full pediatric curriculum completed within five years. While focusing first on a selection of pediatric eye diseases, the Academy intends to include additional conditions and patient groups over time. VR approaches are gaining traction in medical school curricula worldwide as they allow not only practice but also self-assessment, ensuring the concepts are learned, retained, and applied.

“We share with the Knights Templar Eye Foundation the belief that protecting sight on a global level takes passion, philanthropy and a sense of urgency,” said Stephen D. McLeod, MD, Academy CEO. “We thank the Sir Knights for this generous donation and for their unwavering commitment to supporting innovative, vision-saving initiatives that have changed and will continue to change the way ophthalmologists serve patients.”

The Knights Templar Eye Foundation is a charity sponsored by the Grand Encampment of Knights Templar, a Masonic fraternal organization. Their mission is "to improve vision through research, education, and supporting access to care." For the last 23 years, the KTEF has been a key supporter of the Academy Foundation’s public service program EyeCare America, which provides sight-saving services to the medically underserved across the United States.

“The Sir Knights have been the Foundation’s valued philanthropic partners over many years, launching a number of groundbreaking initiatives,” said Tina McGovern, executive director of the Academy Foundation. “They believe deeply in our audacious vision for the future.”

