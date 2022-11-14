Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (November 14, 2022)—The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) invites journalists and print, online and broadcast news outlets to submit content to be considered for the 2023 Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Awards. Established in 2006, the MORE Awards is a prestigious honor in musculoskeletal healthcare journalism in the United States. The AAOS is appreciative of the significant role that journalists play in society and established the MORE Awards to encourage and support accurate and inspiring health-related reporting that both educates and informs patients about musculoskeletal health issues, innovative bone and joint treatments, preventative care and patient recovery.

“As patients turn to various forms of media to share and receive health information, it becomes ever more important for accurate and informative reporting,” said AAOS President Felix H. Savoie III, MD, FAAOS. “The AAOS MORE Awards recognize journalists and reporters who are committed to their craft and have published editorial content that has helped to advance the healthcare landscape.”

To date, more than 300 awards have been distributed to national and local media outlets such as CNN, ABC News, USA Today, Parade, Chicago Tribune, The Boston Globe, Forbes.com, FOX-TV Baltimore, and CBS Newspath. This award considers stories written for a consumer audience from one of the following categories:

Multimedia news package

Newspaper or broadcast feature

Online journalism

Audio digital storytelling, including podcasts

All entrants must be established journalists or freelance writers, editors or producers working in the print, broadcast or online news industry. Entries are judged by an expert panel of orthopaedic surgeons based upon new trends and technology, medical and technical accuracy, clarity and style, and creative editorial concept. Submissions must have been published or broadcast between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. Sponsored content is not eligible. The deadline to enter is Friday, December 31, 2022, and the winners will be announced in the spring. To nominate a story at no cost, visit the AAOS newsroom on AAOS.org.

About the AAOS

With more than 38,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

