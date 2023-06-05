Newswise — DARIEN, IL – June 5, 2023 – Dr. James A. Rowley became the president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine board of directors today, placing him at the helm of the leading sleep medicine professional society in the nation. Rowley assumed the role in Indianapolis during SLEEP 2023, the 37th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies.

As president, Rowley will guide the organization through the development of a new strategic plan focused on the AASM mission of advancing sleep care and enhancing sleep health to improve lives. Throughout his one-year term, Rowley will work collaboratively with numerous stakeholders including AASM members, other health care professionals, researchers, patients, and policymakers to increase recognition that sleep is essential to health.

“I am proud to lead the AASM as we work to raise awareness of sleep health and advocate to improve patient care,” said Rowley. “Sleep disorders continue to impact millions of individuals worldwide, and I am dedicated to working alongside the exceptional members of the AASM to improve the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of sleep disorders, ultimately enhancing the health and well-being of patients."

Rowley has been an active member of the AASM since 1996 and has served in leadership roles on several committees. Since being elected to the board of directors in 2016, he also has served as secretary/treasurer, a member of the Guidelines Advisory Panel, and a member of the AASM Foundation board of directors.

“I am honored to solidify our organization’s leading position in this field as we continue to equip our members to navigate the challenges of a constantly changing health care landscape,” he said.

Rowley currently is transitioning to a new role as a professor of medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He most recently served as professor of medicine and division chief of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit.

Rowley received his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Chicago Hospitals and a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. He is board-certified in sleep medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

