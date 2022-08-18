Newswise — Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, a U.S. News & World Report nationally-ranked rehabilitation hospital, is proud to announce its pulmonary rehabilitation program has been recertified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

“We are pleased to receive this prestigious recertification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation,” said Sara Cuccurullo, MD, chair, vice president, and medical director, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute.

The cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

To earn accreditation, JFK Johnson’s pulmonary rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.