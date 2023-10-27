Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) recently conferred a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence on the Pediatric ICU at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, part of Jersey Shore University Medical Center. This accolade adds to quality recognitions K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital has received in 2023. In June, K. Hovnanian, and Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center - filed jointly under a single program - were ranked #1 in New Jersey for the third year in a row by U.S. News & World Report.

The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with gold, silver or bronze designations meet national criteria consistent with the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program®, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.

“I commend the work of our pediatric ICU nurses and team members,” said Ellen Angelo, DNP, MSN, R.N., CCRN, CENP, chief nursing officer, Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “The gold-level Beacon Award is a welcomed confirmation of the compassionate, exceptional care they provide our youngest patients and community.”

AACN President Terry Davis, PhD, R.N., NE-BC, CHTP, FAAN, applauds the exemplary efforts of the Pediatric ICU caregivers at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital for working together to meet and exceed the high standards set forth by the Beacon Award for Excellence. “These dedicated healthcare professionals join other members of the exceptional community of nurses who set the standard for optimal patient care,” Davis said. “The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes caregivers in stellar units whose consistent and systematic approach to evidence-based care optimizes patient outcomes. Units that receive this national recognition serve as role models to others on their journey to excellent patient and family care.”

“The senior leadership team and I are incredibly proud of our Pediatric ICU team and all of our nurses,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “The Pediatric ICU team joins our Cardiac ICU in achieving gold-level Beacon awards this year. Recognitions that are so befitting of a six-time Magnet hospital, recognizing excellence in nursing. ”

The gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence signifies an effective and systematic approach to policies, procedures and processes that include engagement of staff and key stakeholders; fact-based evaluation strategies for continuous process improvement; and performance measures that meet or exceed relevant benchmarks.

“Considering that our Pediatric ICU team cares for our most vulnerable patients, this is a wonderful acknowledgment for the team and highlights their dedication to providing the best care,” Harpreet Pall, M.D., MBA, CPE, chair of Pediatrics, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

“K. Hovnanian’s Pediatric ICU is only the second in our state to receive gold-level, one of only 13 Pediatric ICUs in the U.S. to receive gold-level, and add to that, just 13 ICUs in our state’s 72 acute care hospitals have achieved gold-level Beacon Awards. In light of the rarity of this recognition, the dedication and expertise shown by the Pediatric ICU team is absolutely remarkable and deserves celebration,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

Four other Hackensack Meridian hospitals’ intensive care units have received silver awards, including Hackensack University Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center. Recipients who earn a silver-level award demonstrate an effective approach to policies, procedures and processes that include engagement of staff and key stakeholders; evaluation and improvement strategies; and good performance measures when compared to relevant benchmarks.

