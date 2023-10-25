Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (October 25, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce and celebrate the remarkable achievement of esteemed immunologist Dr. Steven A. Rosenberg, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Rosenberg, a pioneering figure in the field of immunotherapy, has been awarded the prestigious National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Biden, the highest honor for technological achievement in the United States.

The National Medal of Technology and Innovation is bestowed upon individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the nation's economic, environmental, and social well-being. Rosenberg's groundbreaking work in immunotherapy, which has manipulated the immune system to revolutionize the treatment of cancer, has undoubtedly contributed to the well-being of countless Americans and people around the world.

Rosenberg serves as the chief of the Surgery Branch at the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute, a vital part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). His dedication and innovative spirit have been instrumental in advancing the understanding and application of immunotherapy in cancer treatment.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Rosenberg has achieved numerous milestones in immunotherapy, a branch of immunology that focuses on harnessing the immune system to help fight diseases more effectively. Some of his most significant contributions include identifying the anti-cancer properties of the immune system molecule interleukin-2, which became the first cancer immunotherapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and being the first to use genetically engineered immune cells, known as CAR T cells, to treat patients with aggressive lymphomas. His recent groundbreaking work has shown remarkable promise in selectively targeting cancer cells, resulting in complete and partial tumor shrinkage in women with metastatic breast cancer.

“Dr. Rosenberg’s award is the latest demonstration to the public of the crucial contributions that immunologists have made to the extraordinary medical advances of the past century,” said AAI President Dr. Akiko Iwasaki. “We in the immunology community celebrate his decades of pioneering contributions in cancer immunotherapy, and also the opportunity to continue to raise awareness of the role that scientific research and the field of immunology have played in saving lives.”

The American Association of Immunologists commends Dr. Steven Rosenberg for his invaluable contributions to the field of immunotherapy and the betterment of patients’ lives and is proud to count him among the multiple current and former AAI members who have been recognized with national and international honors. His dedication, innovative spirit, and his relentless work to harness the immune system to fight cancer are an inspiration to all who work to alleviate suffering and restore health.

