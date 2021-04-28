Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS, has been named president-elect of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).

Dr. Ann Stroink is a board-certified neurosurgeon and senior partner of Central Illinois Neuro Health Sciences. She trained in general neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., under the supervision of Thoralf M. Sundt, MD, and fellowed in pediatric neurosurgery at the Hospital for Sick Children at the University of Toronto.

Dr. Stroink is a passionate educator, researcher and philanthropist. In cooperation with local professionals, she established the Central Illinois Neuroscience Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing neurologic health care through education and research. As director of continuing medical education for the foundation, Dr. Stroink champions life-long learning in the neurosciences among physicians, nurses and allied health professionals. Building on the success of this program, Dr. Stroink and her colleagues, in collaboration with local hospitals, also established a neurosurgical residency program.

She is also an active clinical researcher interested in the applications of biomedical materials and spinal instrumentation specific to the cervical spine. She has been instrumental in designing and implementing several research protocols in her field, including the use of the CyberKnife®, a non-invasive radiation system for treating certain brain and spinal conditions. Her contributions to the body of evidence-based medicine have been published in some of the most rigorous and widely respected peer-reviewed journals.

Within organized neurosurgery, Dr. Stroink has a longstanding history of dedicated service at local, state and national levels. For the past two decades, she has brought her enthusiasm, substantive knowledge of the issues and skills as a collaborator, to several key leadership positions, including chair of the Council of State Neurosurgical Societies; service on the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Council on Legislation; chair of neurosurgery’s AMA delegation; and chair of the Washington Committee for Neurological Surgery, which oversees organized neurosurgery’s health policy, legislative and regulatory activities.

“It is an enormous honor to be elected by my peers to serve as president-elect of the AANS. This is an opportunity to advance our specialty and promote the AANS mission and objectives on a national and international stage,” says Dr. Stroink. “Having served in various leadership roles in neurosurgery, I have been fortunate to work alongside many talented and hardworking neurosurgeons who are dedicated to education, research, advocacy, leadership and philanthropy. I look forward to continuing this service for the betterment of the specialty and our patients.”

The 2021-22 AANS Executive Committee members are President Regis W. Haid Jr., MD, FAANS; Past President John A. Wilson, MD, FAANS; President-Elect Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS; Vice President Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS; Secretary E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS; and Treasurer Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS.

Media Representatives: The 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website’s press section includes releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners and other relevant information about the 2021 program. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either on site or via telephone — during or after the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS communications, via email at [email protected].

About the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: On August 21-25 in Orlando, Fla., neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals will join together for the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting. This meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2021 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, themed Neurosurgery United: Stronger Together, and the meeting program here.

About the AANS: Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.