Newswise — Chicago, IL – May 29, 2024 – The AANS proudly announces the appointment of Aviva Abosch, MD, PhD, FAANS, as its secretary. Dr. Abosch, a distinguished figure in the field of neurosurgery, assumed this leadership role on May 6. She will help drive innovative solutions and foster a culture of continuous improvement in both the organization and in the field.

Dr. Abosch is an accomplished neurosurgeon and researcher. Her research is funded by the National Institutes of Health, and she is an expert in novel indications for neuromodulation, electrophysiological correlates of epilepsy, movement disorders and neuropsychiatric disorders. Throughout her career, she has served on the editorial boards of multiple peer-reviewed journals.

Beyond her clinical and research endeavors, Dr. Abosch is we well-recognized leader. Currently, she serves as chair of the department of neurological surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She is a past president of the American Society of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, past chair of the AANS/Congress of Neurological Surgeons Joint Section on Women in Neurosurgery and former member of the AANS board of directors. A leader in promoting diversity and inclusion in neurosurgery, Dr. Abosch mentors medical students, residents, post-doctoral fellows and faculty around the globe.

The AANS Executive Committee for the 2024-25 set to elevate the AANS and the discipline of neurosurgery to unprecedented levels of excellence and creativity. Comprising acclaimed neurosurgical leaders such as president Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, past-president Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS, president-elect E. Sander Connolly, MD, FAANS, vice president E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS and treasurer Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, MD, FAANS, the AANS is committed to advancing the highest standards of patient care, education and research in neurosurgery.

About the AANS:

Established in 1931 under the moniker of the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) has evolved into a premier scientific and educational entity boasting a global membership exceeding 13,000 professionals. At its core, the AANS is dedicated to championing the highest standards of patient care while propelling the field of neurological surgery forward through continuous innovation and education. Recognized Fellows of the AANS are meticulously vetted and board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery, as a medical discipline, encompasses a broad spectrum of endeavors, encompassing the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders impacting the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves, underscoring the AANS’s commitment to comprehensive patient well-being. Visit AANS.org.