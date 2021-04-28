Antonio ‘Nino’ Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS, has been named secretary of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).

Dr. Chiocca was born in the city of Padova in northeastern Italy. He graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso, with a BS in 1982. He entered the MD/PhD program offered by the University of Texas Medical School at Houston and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, where he graduated with both degrees in 1988. He did his residency in neurological surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital and then joined the faculty in 1995 as an assistant professor and was promoted to associate professor in 1998. In 2004, he became the first chairman of the newly-instituted Ohio State University Medical Center Department of Neurological Surgery, where he held the Dardinger Family Endowed Chair in Oncological Neurosurgery. In 2012, he became the chairman of the Brigham & Women's Hospital Department of Neurosurgery and the Harvey W. Cushing professor of neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School, funded by the Daniel E. Ponton Fund.

Dr. Chiocca’s research interests center around the biology and translational treatment of gliomas. He has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (former Institute of Medicine), American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) and to the fellowship for the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). He was a member of NIH study sections and served as the Neurosurgery Representative on the Scientific Advisory Council of the National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) from 2012 to 2016. He is a scientific advisor to the Sontag Foundation, the American Brain Tumor Association and the B*Cured Foundation and has been awarded several prizes, including the Grass Prize in Neurosciences, the Gingras Award from the American Brain Tumor Association, the Farber Award, The Bittner Award and the Charles B. Wilson Award from the AANS/CNS Section on Tumors. He served on the executive committee of the Society for Neurological Surgeons, where he heads the Winn Award Committee. He currently is co-director of the RUNN course for neurosurgery residents. He is past president of the Society for Neuro-oncology and the American Academy of Neurosurgery. He served on the AANS Board of Directors and has been a member of the nominating committees for both the AANS and CNS. He served as the chair of the Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation Research Committee. He is the tumor section editor for Neurosurgery as well as clinical science/surgery section editor for Neuro-oncology and served on the editorial board of the Journal of Neurosurgery (2005-2012).

“I am very grateful to have been selected as the new secretary of the AANS,” says Chiocca. “This organization is truly unique in its service for our discipline, including education, research, clinical activities, international leadership and public advocacy for the benefit of our patients. I am humbled and will try my very best to serve the AANS and its members over the next three years, supporting the AANS’ programs and endeavors.”

The 2021-22 AANS Executive Committee members are President Regis W. Haid Jr., MD, FAANS; Past President John A. Wilson, MD, FAANS; President Elect Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS; Vice President Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS; Secretary E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS; and Treasurer Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS.

About the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: On August 21-25 in Orlando, Fla., neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals join together for the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting. This meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2021 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, themed Neurosurgery United: Stronger Together, and the meeting program here.

About the AANS: Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

