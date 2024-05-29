Newswise — Chicago, IL – May 29, 2024 – The AANS proudly announces the appointment of E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS, as its vice president. Dr. Chiocca, a prominent figure in the field of neurosurgery, assumed this leadership role on May 6. He is committed to elevating the AANS and elevating the specialty.

Dr. Chiocca brings extensive experience to his role. He is renowned for his clinical and scientific expertise in the treatment of brain tumors, including understanding their biology and applying novel therapeutics. Dr. Chiocca’s research laboratory focuses on the development and clinical application of oncolytic viruses for the treatment of brain tumors. He has been the principal investigator of multiple gene-based and oncolytic virus clinical trials for glioblastoma. With multiple RO1 grants from the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Chiocca is one of the country’s top-funded neuroscience researchers. He is also a member of the prestigious National Academy of Medicine.

In this new position, Dr. Chiocca will also apply his significant leadership experience to help lead the AANS. Dr. Chiocca currently serves as the chair of the department of neurological surgery at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is the immediate past president of the Society of Neurological Surgeons, past president of the American Academy of Neurological Surgery and recently concluded services as the AANS secretary.

The AANS Executive Committee for the 2024-25 term is dedicated to serving the neurosurgical community and enhancing patient care and outcomes worldwide. Comprising venerated neurosurgical leaders such as president Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, past-president Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS, president-elect E. Sander Connolly, MD, FAANS, secretary Aviva Abosch, MD, PhD, FAANS and treasurer Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, MD, FAANS, the AANS is committed to advancing the highest standards of patient care, education and research in neurosurgery.

Established in 1931 under the moniker of the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) has evolved into a premier scientific and educational entity boasting a global membership exceeding 13,000 professionals. At its core, the AANS is dedicated to championing the highest standards of patient care while propelling the field of neurological surgery forward through continuous innovation and education. Recognized Fellows of the AANS are meticulously vetted and board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery, as a medical discipline, encompasses a broad spectrum of endeavors, encompassing the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders impacting the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves, underscoring the AANS’s commitment to comprehensive patient well-being. Visit AANS.org.