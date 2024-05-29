Newswise — Chicago, IL – May 29, 2024 – The AANS proudly announces the appointment of E. Sander Connolly, MD, FAANS, as its president-elect. Dr. Connolly, a renowned figure in the field of neurosurgery, assumed this leadership role on May 6 and is poised to help guide the organization to new heights of excellence and innovation. Her stewardship promises to energize the neurosurgical community and advance patient care globally.

Dr. Connolly brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role. His expertise extends to neurological critical care, neurosurgery, and revascularization, with special interests include brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, carotid stenosis, EC-IC bypass for athero-occlusive disease, Moya Moya and surgical management of acute cerebrovascular emergencies.

The AANS Executive Committee for the 2024-25 term is poised to drive transformative change within and beyond the organization. Comprising esteemed neurosurgical leaders such as president Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, past-president Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS, treasurer Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, MD, FAANS, and secretary Aviva Abosch, MD, FAANS, the AANS is committed to advancing the highest standards of patient care, education and research in neurosurgery.

About the AANS:

Established in 1931 under the moniker of the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) has evolved into a premier scientific and educational entity boasting a global membership exceeding 13,000 esteemed professionals. At its core, the AANS is dedicated to championing the highest standards of patient care while propelling the field of neurological surgery forward through continuous innovation and education. Recognized Fellows of the AANS are meticulously vetted and board-certified by esteemed bodies such as the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery, as a medical discipline, encompasses a broad spectrum of endeavors, encompassing the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders impacting the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves, underscoring the AANS’s commitment to comprehensive patient well-being. Visit AANS.org.