Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, a professor and co-chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has been named vice president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).

Dr. Morcos, who has a joint appointment in the Miller School Department of Otolaryngology, has been in practice for 26 years. He is director of cerebrovascular and skull base surgery at the University of Miami Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is division chief of cranial neurosurgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital and director of the skull base and cerebrovascular fellowship program. His range of clinical and research expertise includes all skull base and complex brain tumors, endoscopic skull base surgery, radiosurgery and all aspects of cerebrovascular surgery – including AVMs, cavernomas, bypass surgery for complex aneurysms, Moyamoya and ischemic disease. Dr. Morcos is very active in organized and academic neurosurgery, nationally and internationally. He is past chair or past president of the AANS/CNS Section on Cerebrovascular Surgery, the North American Skull Base Society, the Society of University Neurosurgeons and the World Association of Lebanese Neurosurgeons. He also serves the following organizations: WFNS (chair of the Constitution & Bylaws Committee), American Academy of Neurological Surgeons (member of the 2021 Scientific Committee) and the World Academy of Neurological Surgeons (elected member). Dr. Morcos serves on several editorial boards, including Journal of Neurosurgery, Neurosurgery, World Neurosurgery, Journal of Neurological Surgery Part B: Skull Base and others. He holds numerous awards and distinctions. His academic and scholarly activities include: 702 invited national and international presentations, 194 presentations at practical courses/symposia, 150 peer reviewed articles/chapters/other publications, 113 abstracts/posters and 84 visiting professorships and guest lectureships. He has trained 25 cerebrovascular/skull base fellows to date.

In response to his election, Dr. Morcos states, “It is a distinct honor to be chosen to serve in such a capacity. I thank the AANS Board of Directors and the AANS membership at large for their trust. However, I truly consider this bestowed privilege a prescription for creative vision and hard work. My charge, in addition to supporting President Haid and President-Elect Stroink, is to forge and lead new initiatives with respect to the global world of neurosurgery and how the AANS can serve it best. Additionally, I will further foster the relationship of the AANS with all its joint subspecialty sections and their leaders, always looking for better ways to expand research and educational initiatives that serve us all.”

The 2021-22 AANS Executive Committee members are President Regis W. Haid Jr., MD, FAANS; Past President John A. Wilson, MD, FAANS; President-Elect Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS; Vice President Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS; Secretary E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS; and Treasurer Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS.

Media Representatives: The 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website’s press section includes releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners and other relevant information about the 2021 program. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either on site or via telephone — during or after the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS communications, via email at [email protected].

About the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: On August 21-25 in Orlando, Fla., neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals join together for the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting. This meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2021 event represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, themed Neurosurgery United: Stronger Together, and the meeting program here.

About the AANS: Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.