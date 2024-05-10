Newswise — May 10, 2024 – The AANS proudly announces the appointment of Jacques

Morcos, MD, FAANS, as its new president. Dr. Morcos, a distinguished figure in the field of

neurosurgery, assumed this leadership role on May 6 and is poised to guide the organization to

new heights of excellence and innovation. His stewardship promises to energize the

neurosurgical community and advance patient care globally.

Renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to neurosurgery, Dr. Morcos brings a wealth of

experience and expertise to his role. As professor and chairman of neurosurgery at UT Health

Houston and director of cerebrovascular and skull base surgery, he has demonstrated

unparalleled skill and dedication in treating a wide array of neurological conditions. His areas of

specialization include cerebrovascular lesions, complex brain tumors and minimally invasive

endonasal endoscopic approaches, among others.

Under Dr. Morcos’s visionary guidance, the AANS Executive Committee for the 2024-25 term is

poised to drive transformative change within and beyond the organization. Comprising

esteemed neurosurgical leaders such as past-president Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS;

president-elect E. Sander Connolly, MD, FAANS; vice president E. Antonio Chiocca, MD,

PhD, FAANS; secretary Aviva Abosch, MD, PhD, FAANS; and treasurer Sepideh Amin-

Hanjani, MD, FAANS, the AANS is committed to advancing the highest standards of patient

care, education and research in neurosurgery.

About the AANS:

Established in 1931 under the moniker of the Harvey Cushing Society, the American

Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) has evolved into a premier scientific and

educational entity boasting a global membership exceeding 13,000 esteemed professionals. At

its core, the AANS is dedicated to championing the highest standards of patient care while

propelling the field of neurological surgery forward through continuous innovation and

education. Recognized Fellows of the AANS are meticulously vetted and board-certified by

esteemed bodies such as the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of

Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C.

Neurosurgery, as a medical discipline, encompasses a broad spectrum of endeavors,

encompassing the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders impacting the

spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves, underscoring the