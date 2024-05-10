Newswise — May 10, 2024 – The AANS proudly announces the appointment of Jacques
Morcos, MD, FAANS, as its new president. Dr. Morcos, a distinguished figure in the field of
neurosurgery, assumed this leadership role on May 6 and is poised to guide the organization to
new heights of excellence and innovation. His stewardship promises to energize the
neurosurgical community and advance patient care globally.
Renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to neurosurgery, Dr. Morcos brings a wealth of
experience and expertise to his role. As professor and chairman of neurosurgery at UT Health
Houston and director of cerebrovascular and skull base surgery, he has demonstrated
unparalleled skill and dedication in treating a wide array of neurological conditions. His areas of
specialization include cerebrovascular lesions, complex brain tumors and minimally invasive
endonasal endoscopic approaches, among others.
Under Dr. Morcos’s visionary guidance, the AANS Executive Committee for the 2024-25 term is
poised to drive transformative change within and beyond the organization. Comprising
esteemed neurosurgical leaders such as past-president Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS;
president-elect E. Sander Connolly, MD, FAANS; vice president E. Antonio Chiocca, MD,
PhD, FAANS; secretary Aviva Abosch, MD, PhD, FAANS; and treasurer Sepideh Amin-
Hanjani, MD, FAANS, the AANS is committed to advancing the highest standards of patient
care, education and research in neurosurgery.
About the AANS:
Established in 1931 under the moniker of the Harvey Cushing Society, the American
Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) has evolved into a premier scientific and
educational entity boasting a global membership exceeding 13,000 esteemed professionals. At
its core, the AANS is dedicated to championing the highest standards of patient care while
propelling the field of neurological surgery forward through continuous innovation and
education. Recognized Fellows of the AANS are meticulously vetted and board-certified by
esteemed bodies such as the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of
Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C.
Neurosurgery, as a medical discipline, encompasses a broad spectrum of endeavors,
encompassing the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders impacting the
spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves, underscoring the