Newswise — Jacques Morcos, MD, FRCS, FAANS, has been named president-elect of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS). He will take the reins as the AANS president for the 2024-25 term during the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago next spring.

Morcos was born in Syria but grew up in Lebanon, obtaining his BSc (High Distinction) and MD from the American University of Beirut (AUB). After residency training in England and the University of Minnesota, he completed two Fellowships at the University of Florida and The Barrow Neurological Institute before joining the University of Miami in 1995. He is currently a professor and co-chairman in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Miami, with a joint appointment in the Department of Otolaryngology. He is the director of Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery and of the Skull Base/Cerebrovascular Fellowship Program. His range of clinical and research expertise includes all skull base and complex brain tumors, endoscopic skull base surgery, microvascular decompression, radiosurgery and all aspects of cerebrovascular surgery including AVMs, cavernomas, bypass surgery for complex aneurysms, Moyamoya and ischemic disease.

He is president-elect of the World Federation of Skull Base Societies (WFSBS); past president of the North American Skull Base Society (NASBS), the Society of University Neurosurgeons (SUN) and the World Association of Lebanese Neurosurgeons (WALN); past chair of the AANS/CNS Joint Section on Cerebrovascular Surgery; past vice-president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons; member and scientific program chair of the American Academy of Neurological Surgeons (AAcNS); member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) and the World Academy of Neurological Surgeons (WANS). He just completed a year as the inaugural chairman of the AANS Global Strategy initiative.

Morcos has authored close to 200 publications and chapters, has given close to 1000 national/international invited presentations/courses and has been invited as a visiting professor 100 times. He has trained 30 Fellows in cerebrovascular and skull base surgery to date. He has been married to his wife Fiona for 30 years and they have three children.

The 2023-24 AANS Executive Committee members are President Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS; Past-President Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS; President-Elect; Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FRCS, FAANS; Vice President John Joseph Knightly, MD, FAANS; Secretary E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS and Treasurer Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, MD, FAANS.

About the AANS:

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.