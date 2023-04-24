Newswise — John Knightly, MD, FAANS, has been named the vice president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS). He will serve as the organization’s vice president through the 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago next spring.

Dr. Knightly, a practicing neurosurgeon with a subspecialty interest in minimally invasive and complex spine surgery, is the past president of the Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists and Altair Health, as well as chief of the Quality, Atlantic Neuroscience Institute. Outside of his clinical work, his other areas of specialty interest and research include health care policy, outcomes and registry science and quality improvement. He has served as chair of the AANS/CNS Joint Section on Disorders of Spine and Peripheral Nerves, as well as chair of the of the Quality Improvement Workforce of the AANS/CNS and the AANS representative to the AANS/CNS Washington Committee where he is presently Co-Chair of the Neurosurgical Quality Council for the Washington Committee.

Dr. Knightly is currently Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors for NeuroPoint Alliance and was appointed a founding member of the executive committee of the newly created American Spine Registry. He is also a Vice-Chairman and Director on the American Board of Neurological Surgeons and has had appointments on several committees within the AANS, CNS, American College of Surgeons, as well as the National Quality Forum.

The 2023-24 AANS Executive Committee members are President Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS; Past-President Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS; President-Elect; Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FRCS, FAANS; Vice President John Joseph Knightly, MD, FAANS; Secretary E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS and Treasurer Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, MD, FAANS.

About the AANS:

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.