Regis W. Haid, Jr., MD, FAANS, has been named president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).

Dr. Haid received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame, his MD at West Virginia University and completed his neurosurgical residency at West Virginia University.

A renowned surgeon and educator, Dr. Haid has been visiting professor at 35 universities worldwide. He has been a course director more than 280 times, lectured at over 200 spine courses, presented over 650 papers and is a widely published author. His research interests include spinal reconstruction techniques, with a number of patents and implants concerning such techniques as cervical lateral mass plating, anterior cervical plating, posterior, anterior, lateral and transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion techniques, cervical arthroplasty, lateral lumbar fusion and posterior thoraco-lumbar instrumentation. His patents include the first artificial cervical spine disc joint cleared by the FDA. His implant designs for spinal reconstruction are used worldwide.

He is a former chairman of the Joint Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerve, the leading organization for neurosurgical spinal surgeons. He has also served on the Think First Foundation Board of Directors, as well as the Foundation for lnternational Education in Neurological Surgery and the International Meeting of Advanced Spine Techniques. He is a former member of the Lumbar Spine Research Society Board of Directors and served as chairman of the Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation Board of Directors.

“I am truly humbled and honored to serve in this role,” Dr. Haid comments, “The mission of the AANS is to serve our patients: this is the focus of our outstanding team. We will strive for excellence in the treatment of neurological disease.”

Dr. Haid is joined on the 2021-22 AANS Executive Committee by Past President John A. Wilson, MD, FAANS; President-Elect Ann R. Stroink, MD, FAANS; Vice President Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS; Secretary E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS; and Treasurer Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS.

Media Representatives: The 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website’s press section includes releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners and other relevant information about the 2021 program. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either on site or via telephone — during or after the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS communications, via email at [email protected].

About the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: On August 21-25 in Orlando, Fla., neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals will join together for the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting. This meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2021 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2021 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, themed Neurosurgery United: Stronger Together, and the meeting program here.

About the AANS: Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.