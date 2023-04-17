Newswise — New, never before presented research will be shared during the 2023 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting in Los Angeles. The late-breaking abstract “Efficacy and Safety of Early Minimally Invasive Removal of Intracerebral Hemorrhage (ENRICH): a Multicenter Randomized Adaptive Trial,” will be showcased during the Plenary Session l, Saturday, April 22, at 9:39 am- 9:49 am, PST.

Supratentorial intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) accounts for 10-15% of all strokes and results in significant morbidity and mortality. Standard of care involves supportive therapy to ameliorate secondary injury. Prior randomized controlled trials have suggested improved survival following minimally invasive clot evacuation.

The ENRICH Trial evaluated a Minimally Invasive trans-sulcal, Parafascicular Surgery (MIPS) approach. The trial conducted a multicenter, two-arm, randomized, Bayesian adaptive comparative-effectiveness study. Participants were block randomized by ICH location: anterior basal ganglia or lobar, and index Glasgow Coma Score to early ICH MIPS evacuation within 24 hours of last-known normal plus standard guideline-based management versus standard medical management alone. The goal of the trial was to determine if MIPS evacuation results in improved outcomes.

The abstract, authored by Gustavo Pradilla, Jonathan J. Ratcliff, Alex J. Hall, Benjamin R. Saville, Jason W. Allen, Michael Frankel, David W. Wright, Daniel L. Barrow, and for the ENRICH Investigators, will be presented by Dr. Pradilla. Dr. Pradilla is an associate professor of neurosurgery at the Emory University School of Medicine, he serves as chief of the neurosurgery service at Grady Memorial Hospital and is the co-director of the Emory Skull Base Surgery Center.

The Plenary Session l will begin at 8:30 am and continue until the closing of the session at 12:30 pm.

