Newswise — DETROIT – The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune awareness, advocacy, education, and research, appointed Molly Murray, CAE as President and CEO. Murray will lead AARDA’s efforts to bring a national focus to autoimmunity, the major cause of over 100 serious chronic diseases.

Prior to joining AARDA, Murray worked at the American Medical Association (AMA) to advance federal and state health care policies and AMA initiatives through partnerships with state medical associations and medical specialty organizations. Murray is an experienced leader with an extensive background in business development, government, and public relations in the nonprofit sector.

Murray’s interest in patient advocacy began early in her career while at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), where she developed advocacy training for grassroots volunteers. These efforts culminated in Celebration on the Hill; a national event that brought together 10,000 advocates from every state and congressional district to Washington, DC to elevate cancer awareness, increase cancer-related research funding and expand access to care.

In her new role, Murray will focus on improving the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and eventual cure for autoimmune diseases; raising widespread awareness; increasing research funding; enhancing affordable access; and creating a common voice among autoimmune patient groups on shared public policy issues.

"We are thrilled to have Molly join the AARDA team,” said AARDA Interim President and CEO Lilly Stairs. “She has demonstrated a keen understanding of AARDA’s mission and brings the experience, work ethic, and collaborative team approach that we value at AARDA. We are confident she will propel the organization to even greater heights.”

Murray holds a Master of Arts in Public Policy from the University of Chicago, as well as the lauded CAE credential, a marker of a committed association professional who has demonstrated the wide range of knowledge essential to manage an association in today’s challenging environment.

AARDA collaborates to transform the lives of those affected by autoimmune disease, ensuring they are empowered to achieve a timely diagnosis, access cutting-edge treatment, and someday, discover a cure.

About AARDA American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) is the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing a national focus to autoimmunity as a category of disease and a major women’s health issue and promoting a collaborative research effort in order to find better treatments and a cure for all autoimmune diseases.

For upcoming AARDA events visit Events Calendar at www.aarda.org. For more information, visit www.aarda.org.