Newswise — ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 — Scientists from the American Cancer Society (ACS) are presenting research studies at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) June 2-6 in Chicago, Illinois. ASCO is the world’s largest clinical cancer research meeting, attracting more than 30,000 oncology professionals from around the world. This year’s scientific program will feature more than 2,900 abstracts complementing the meeting’s theme: “Partnering With Patients: The Cornerstone of Cancer Care and Research”. Below are links and titles for top oral presentations and posters including ACS experts. These abstracts are under embargo until May 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., ET.

Oral Presentations:

June 5, 2023, 8:00 a.m., CDT

Dr. Alpa Patel (presenter)

ASCO Abstract #3004 (Hall D2) Methylated DNA biomarkers and incident cancer in the American Cancer

Society Cancer Prevention Study-3 (CPS-3) cohort

June 5, 2023, 3:00 p.m., CDT

Dr. Ying Wang (senior author)

Merit Award

ASCO Abstract #10508 (S100a)

Lung cancer metabolomics: A pooled analysis in the Cancer Prevention Studies

June 6, 2023, 8:00 a.m., CDT

Dr. Xuesong Han (senior author)

ASCO Abstract #6504 (S100bc)

Health Insurance continuity and survival among children, adolescents, and young adults with blood cancer: An analysis based on SEER-Medicaid data

June 6, 2023, 9:00 a.m., CDT

Dr. Xuesong Han (senior author)

ASCO Abstract #6505 (S100bc)

Association of medical debt and cancer mortality in the U.S.

Poster Presentations:

June 3, 2023, 8:00 a.m., CDT

Dr. Alpa Patel (presenter)

June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT

Dr. Robin Yabroff (presenter)

ASCO Abstract #6545 (poster board #37)

Association of major adverse financial events and later state cancer diagnosis in the U.S.

June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT

Jingxuan Zhao (presenter)

ASCO Abstract #6535 (poster board #27)

County-level incarceration and cancer mortality in the U.S.

June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT

Jingxuan Zhao (presenter)

ASCO Abstract #6531 (poster board #23)

Associations of loneliness and mortality risk among cancer survivors in the U.S.

June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT

Kewei (Sylvia) Shi (presenter)

ASCO Abstract #6539 (poster board #31)

Association of Medicaid expansion with timely receipt of treatment and survival among patients with HER2-enriched breast cancer

June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT

Zhiyuan (Jason) Zheng (presenter)

ASCO Abstract #6537 (poster board #29)

Associations of cancer history, food insecurity, and nonmedical financial worry and mortality risk in the U.S.

June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT

Dr. Xuesong Han (Senior Author)

Merit Award

ASCO Abstract #6534 (poster board #26)

Beyond transportation: Financial hardship, food insecurity, and care access barriers among US cancer survivors with transportation barriers to care

June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT

Dr. Ying Wang (senior author)

ASCO Abstract #10541 (poster board #174)

June 4, 2023, 8:00 a.m., CDT

Dr. Robert Smith (presenter)

ASCO Abstract #552 (poster board #382)

Beneficial Effects of Repeated Participation in Breast Cancer Screening Upon Survival



June 5, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT

Dr. Hyuna Sung (presenter)

ASCO Abstract #12093 (poster board #461)

Racial and ethnic disparities in survival among persons with subsequent primary cancer



June 5, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT

Dr. Robin Yabroff (Senior Author)

ASCO Abstract #12097 (poster board #465)

June 5, 2023, 4:30 p.m., CDT Xuesong Han (lead author/not presenting)

Abstract #1509 (poster board #103)

