Newswise — ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 — Scientists from the American Cancer Society (ACS) are presenting research studies at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) June 2-6 in Chicago, Illinois. ASCO is the world’s largest clinical cancer research meeting, attracting more than 30,000 oncology professionals from around the world. This year’s scientific program will feature more than 2,900 abstracts complementing the meeting’s theme: “Partnering With Patients: The Cornerstone of Cancer Care and Research”. Below are links and titles for top oral presentations and posters including ACS experts. These abstracts are under embargo until May 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., ET.
Oral Presentations:
June 5, 2023, 8:00 a.m., CDT
Dr. Alpa Patel (presenter)
ASCO Abstract #3004 (Hall D2) Methylated DNA biomarkers and incident cancer in the American Cancer
Society Cancer Prevention Study-3 (CPS-3) cohort
June 5, 2023, 3:00 p.m., CDT
Dr. Ying Wang (senior author)
Merit Award
ASCO Abstract #10508 (S100a)
Lung cancer metabolomics: A pooled analysis in the Cancer Prevention Studies
June 6, 2023, 8:00 a.m., CDT
Dr. Xuesong Han (senior author)
ASCO Abstract #6504 (S100bc)
Health Insurance continuity and survival among children, adolescents, and young adults with blood cancer: An analysis based on SEER-Medicaid data
June 6, 2023, 9:00 a.m., CDT
Dr. Xuesong Han (senior author)
ASCO Abstract #6505 (S100bc)
Association of medical debt and cancer mortality in the U.S.
Poster Presentations:
June 3, 2023, 8:00 a.m., CDT
Dr. Alpa Patel (presenter)
ASCO Abstract #3060 (poster board #258)
Preclinical circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) shedding duration and prognostic implications of modeling 3669 participants from American Cancer Society Cancer Prevention Study-3 (CPS-3) and Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas substudy 3 (CCGA3)
June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT
Dr. Robin Yabroff (presenter)
ASCO Abstract #6545 (poster board #37)
Association of major adverse financial events and later state cancer diagnosis in the U.S.
June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT
Jingxuan Zhao (presenter)
ASCO Abstract #6535 (poster board #27)
County-level incarceration and cancer mortality in the U.S.
June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT
Jingxuan Zhao (presenter)
ASCO Abstract #6531 (poster board #23)
Associations of loneliness and mortality risk among cancer survivors in the U.S.
June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT
Kewei (Sylvia) Shi (presenter)
ASCO Abstract #6539 (poster board #31)
Association of Medicaid expansion with timely receipt of treatment and survival among patients with HER2-enriched breast cancer
June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT
Zhiyuan (Jason) Zheng (presenter)
ASCO Abstract #6537 (poster board #29)
Associations of cancer history, food insecurity, and nonmedical financial worry and mortality risk in the U.S.
June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT
Dr. Xuesong Han (Senior Author)
Merit Award
ASCO Abstract #6534 (poster board #26)
Beyond transportation: Financial hardship, food insecurity, and care access barriers among US cancer survivors with transportation barriers to care
June 3, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT
Dr. Ying Wang (senior author)
ASCO Abstract #10541 (poster board #174)
The role of metabolic perturbations in mediating the effects of ambient air pollution on lung cancer in the cancer prevention studies
June 4, 2023, 8:00 a.m., CDT
Dr. Robert Smith (presenter)
ASCO Abstract #552 (poster board #382)
Beneficial Effects of Repeated Participation in Breast Cancer Screening Upon Survival
June 5, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT
Dr. Hyuna Sung (presenter)
ASCO Abstract #12093 (poster board #461)
Racial and ethnic disparities in survival among persons with subsequent primary cancer
June 5, 2023, 1:15 p.m., CDT
Dr. Robin Yabroff (Senior Author)
ASCO Abstract #12097 (poster board #465)
Associations of employment disruptions and financial hardship among individuals diagnosed with cancer in the US.
June 5, 2023, 4:30 p.m., CDT Xuesong Han (lead author/not presenting)
Abstract #1509 (poster board #103)
Association of Medicaid expansion with treatment receipt, delays in treatment initiation, and survival among young adult women with breast cancer
For more information and to set up interviews, contact [email protected].
Follow ASC researchers at the meeting on Twitter at @AmericanCancer @ACS_Research @ACSNews.
# # #
About the American Cancer Society The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
2023 ASCO Meeting