Newswise — Scientists from the American Cancer Society (ACS) are presenting research studies at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium (QCS) September 27-28 in San Francisco, CA. ASCO QCS offers research and education that encompasses the needs and viewpoints of multiple disciplines and various practice settings, attracting oncology professionals from around the world. This year’s program will feature studies complementing the meeting’s theme: “Driving Solutions, Implementing Change.” Below are titles for top ACS oral presentations and posters. These abstracts are under embargo until September 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., ET.

Oral Presentations:

Associations of Medicaid expansion with stage at diagnosis, timely initiation and receipt of guideline-concordant treatment, and survival among individuals newly diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 9:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m., PDT

Rapid Oral Abstract Session C

ASCO QCS Abstract #47

Lead author: Dr. Jingxuan Zhao

Presenter: Dr. Xuesong Han

Associations of individual and partner incarceration history and receipt of cancer screening in the U.S.

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 9:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m., PDT

Rapid Oral Abstract Session C

ASCO QCS Abstract #50

(MERIT AWARD)

Presenter: Dr. Jingxuan Zhao

Poster Presentations:

Healthcare spending and out-of-pocket burden for working-aged adults after a cancer diagnosis

Friday, September 27, 2024, 11:30 a.m., PDT

Poster Session A

ASCO QCS Abstract #16

Poster Bd #A10

Presenter: Dr. Jingxuan Zhao

Wildfire exposures and in-hospital length of stay following lung cancer surgery

Friday, September 27, 2024, 11:30 a.m., PDT

Poster Session A

ASCO QCS Abstract #311

Poster Bd #F25

Presenter: Dr. Leticia Nogueira

Is federal housing assistance associated with earlier-stage cancer diagnosis? Evidence from the new SEER-Medicare and US Department of Housing and Urban Development data linkage

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 7:00 a.m., PDT

Poster Session B

ASCO QCS Abstract #85

Poster Bd #B9

Presenter: Dr. Robin Yabroff

Association of area-level broadband and non-small cell lung cancer diagnosis and guideline-concordant care in the US

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 7:00 a.m., PDT

Poster Session B

ASCO QCS Abstract #96

Poster Bd #B20

Presenter: Dr. Qinjin Fan

Hurricane disasters and radiation treatment delays among patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer Saturday, September 28, 2024, 7:00 a.m., PDT

Poster Session B

ASCO QCS Abstract #98

Poster Bd #B22

Presenter: Rand Sakka

Changes in cancer diagnoses and stage distribution during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 7:00 a.m., PDT

Poster Session B

ASCO QCS Abstract #130

Poster Bd #D3

Presenter: Nova Yang

The association of disability and medical financial hardship among cancer survivors in the U.S. Saturday, September 28, 2024, 7:00 a.m., PDT

Poster Session B

ASCO QCS Abstract: 136

Poster Bd #D9

Presenter: Dr. Margaret Katana Ogongo

Association of county-level medical debt and survival among individuals newly diagnosed with cancer in the United States

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 7:00 a.m., PDT

Poster Session B

ASCO QCS Abstract #156

Poster Bd #E4

Presenter: Dr. Xuesong Han

Spillover effects of Medicaid expansion on insurance coverage among low-income older individuals newly diagnosed with cancer

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 7:00 a.m., PDT

Poster Session B

ASCO QCS Abstract #168

Poster Bd #E16

Presenter: Kewei Sylvia Shi

Income, wealth, and debt among families with a history of cancer

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 7:00 a.m., PDT

Poster Session B

ASCO QCS Abstract #350

Poster Bd #H6

Presenter: Dr. Zhiyuan Zheng

