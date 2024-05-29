Newswise — Scientists from the American Cancer Society (ACS) are presenting important research studies at this year’s annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago, May 31-June 4, 2024. ASCO is the world’s largest clinical cancer research meeting, attracting an estimated 40,000 oncology professionals from around the world. This year's program will feature more than 5,000 abstracts and 200 sessions complementing the meeting’s theme: “The Art and Science of Cancer Care: From Comfort to Cure.” Below are titles/links for top oral presentations and posters including ACS experts:



Poster Presentations:



Medicaid expansion and cancer stage at diagnoses during the COVID pandemic in the United States

June 1, 2024, 9:00am, CDT

Dr. Xuesong Song (lead)/Dr. Robin Yabroff (presenter)

ASCO Abstract #1526/Poster Board #397

Substantial cancer underdiagnosis and declines in proportion of early-stage diagnoses continued nationwide in 2021, the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pattern was worse in non-expansion states, suggesting a protective effect of Medicaid expansion on cancer early diagnosis during the public health emergency. Findings may inform policy makers and the public in the 10 states that have yet to expand Medicaid eligibility.

Read more here: https://pressroom.cancer.org/ASCO2024HANYABROFF



Association of immune checkpoint inhibitor introduction and changes in survival disparities by health insurance coverage among individuals newly diagnosed with advanced cancers in the United States

June 1, 2024, 9:00am, CDT

Dr. Jingxuan Zhao

ASCO Abstract #1580/Poster Board #451

ASCO Conquer Cancer Merit award The introduction of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors increased disparities in survival by health insurance status. Policies to improve health insurance coverage options or make new treatments more affordable to uninsured patients are needed.

Read more here: https://pressroom.cancer.org/ASCO2024ZHAO



An emulated target trial assessing the impact of physical activity on 14-year cancer risk: Insights from the Cancer Prevention Study-II

June 3, 2024, 1:30pm, CDT

Dr. Valeria Elahy

ASCO Abstract #10541/Poster Board #68

Adherence to physical activity recommendations for cancer prevention could significantly lower the risk of developing cancers, including those related to obesity.

Read more here: https://pressroom.cancer.org/ASCO2024Elahy



Body mass index and the risk of subsequent cancers among older cancer survivors

June 3, 2024, 1:30pm, CDT

Clara Bodelon

ASCO Abstract #12043/Poster Board #172

Older adult cancer survivors who were overweight or obese at the time of their first cancer diagnosis were shown to be at higher risk of developing a second cancer, especially a BMI-related cancer. These findings have important public health implications given the high prevalence of overweight and obesity in this population. Weight loss strategies should be considered and heightened awareness of second cancers among physicians of older cancer survivors.

Read more here: https://pressroom.cancer.org/ASCO2024Bodelon

Oral Presentations:



Early palliative care among patients diagnosed with advanced cancers in the United States (2010-2019): Trends and contribution of provider variation

June 3, 2024, 2:27pm, CDT

Dr. Xin Hu

ASCO Abstract #11017 (Rapid Oral)

Despite considerable growth in early palliative care receipt, utilization remained low in 2019. The large variation between providers and organizations suggests important modifiable provider behaviors and organizational characteristics in early PC use, which warrant future research.

Read More Here: https://pressroom.cancer.org/ASCO2024HU

Online publication only:



Social isolation and psychosocial functioning among cancer survivors in the Cancer Prevention Study-3

Dr. Anita Peoples

ASCO Abstract #e23170

Researchers stress women and less active participants may be particularly at risk, suggesting that targeted interventions to reduce social isolation in these populations may be warranted.

