Newswise — American Cancer Society (ACS) researchers are headed to Orlando, Florida this week for the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR). The meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine.

ACS members will attend lectures, symposiums, and educational sessions at the meeting. They will also present important cancer research studies including these highlighted abstracts:

Dr. Hyuna Sung

Cardiovascular disease mortality among cancer survivors by race and ethnicity in the United States (Session date and time: 4/17, 1:30 pm, ET)

Survival of most commonly diagnosed second primary cancers among adult cancer survivors (Session date and time: 4/17, 1:30 pm, ET)

Survival among adults diagnosed with secondary acute myeloid leukemia (Session date and time: 4/18, 9:00 am, ET)

Dr. Ying Wang

Postdiagnosis adherence to American Cancer Society cancer prevention guidelines and mortality among survivors of obesity-related cancers (Session date and time: 4/19, 9:00 am, ET)

Other ACS researchers contributing to these studies at this year’s annual meeting include: Dr. Ahmedin Jemal, Rebecca Siegel, Dr. Farhad Islami, Lauren Nisotel, Christina Newton, Marjorie McCullough, Dr. Lauren Teras, Dr. Erika Rees-Punia, Dr. Caroline Um, and Dr. Alpa Patel.

