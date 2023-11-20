Newswise — WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 — The American Chemical Society (ACS) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members of its executive leadership team.

Selyn Hong will assume the role of Executive Vice President of Human Resources at ACS, starting Jan. 22, 2024. Hong will lead the organization's people strategy, overseeing talent management, workforce planning and human resource operations. Stephanie Holland was named ACS’ Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing, following six months in that role in an interim capacity.

“Together, these appointments position ACS for future growth and success,” says ACS CEO Albert G. Horvath. “Stephanie has demonstrated great leadership while in the interim position, and Selyn brings fresh perspectives and experience to our leadership team.”

Currently serving as NPR’s Chief People Officer, and previously as its Vice President of Human Resources, Hong is passionate about driving a positive employee experience. She has led and implemented initiatives, policies and programs to foster diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, as well as employee well-being and growth.

Prior to NPR, Hong served as a labor and employment attorney, advising and representing clients across various industries on a wide array of labor and employment matters. She completed the Wharton Executive Education Chief Human Resources Officer Program. She also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University.

Holland served as ACS’ Senior Director of Sales, Marketing and Strategic Partnerships immediately prior to her current executive role. She will lead initiatives to elevate the organization’s brand visibility while also advancing the organization’s communications and marketing efforts.

Since joining ACS in 2012, Holland has spearheaded teams responsible for the strategic development, marketing, and branding of advertising and membership products with an emphasis on cultivating audience engagement. Holland attended Howard University’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications, where she studied journalism and advertising. She has been recognized with three FOLIO: Top 100 awards, including being named to the Digital Hall of Fame, which honors innovative media and publishing professionals.

