Newswise — WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 — The American Chemical Society (ACS) today announced the establishment of a chief operating officer position, naming LaTrease Garrison as its inaugural COO. Garrison will provide leadership and direction for programs in the areas of human resources, corporate development, membership, education and scientific advancement.

“Establishing a COO position enables the organization to best support the expanding needs of ACS operations,” says Thomas Connelly Jr., Ph.D., ACS chief executive officer. “I can think of no one better to fill this role than LaTrease, who brings with her a passion for chemistry and a deep knowledge of the Society gained by serving in senior leadership positions across the organization.”

Garrison started her career with Chemical & Engineering News as a program assistant in 1992. Over the succeeding years she assumed management positions with increasing responsibilities, including her most recent position as executive vice president of membership and of education.

Garrison received a B.S. in chemistry from Howard University, an MBA from Strayer University and a certificate in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University. She and her husband of 25 years have three children. LaTrease is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the American Chemical Society, the American Society of Association Executives, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers.

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS’ mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people. The Society is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple research solutions, peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences, eBooks and weekly news periodical Chemical & Engineering News. ACS journals are among the most cited, most trusted and most read within the scientific literature; however, ACS itself does not conduct chemical research. As a leader in scientific information solutions, its CAS division partners with global innovators to accelerate breakthroughs by curating, connecting and analyzing the world’s scientific knowledge. ACS’ main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact [email protected].

Follow us: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram