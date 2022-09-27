Newswise — To assist with coverage of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the American Chemical Society (ACS) will issue a statement from ACS President Angela K. Wilson, Ph.D., after the official announcement is made from Stockholm on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Wilson will be available for interviews beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET on that day.

Many past winners of the chemistry prize have been ACS members and authors of research papers published in ACS’ suite of more than 70 peer-reviewed scientific journals.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, plans to announce this year’s winner(s) around 5:45 a.m. ET on Oct. 5. Wilson will be available for Zoom interviews from 6:15 to 10 a.m. ET. Journalists interested in talking with Wilson must schedule an interview in advance by contacting the ACS newsroom by 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 3. Scheduling will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wilson is the John A. Hannah distinguished professor of chemistry, associate dean for strategic initiatives, and director of the Center for Quantum Computing, Science, and Engineering (MSU-Q) at Michigan State University. She earned her bachelor's degree in chemistry at Eastern Washington University and her Ph.D. in chemical physics from the University of Minnesota. She was a postdoctoral fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. From 2016–18, she led the division of chemistry at the National Science Foundation. She has been a member of ACS since 1989.

In addition to Wilson, ACS has many subject matter experts in an array of chemistry fields. ACS staff will work with reporters to identify appropriate experts as needed to comment on Oct. 5.

That day, the Society’s CAS division will make available an infographic that will outline important accomplishments of the laureate(s). Email the ACS newsroom at [email protected] for details after the Nobel announcement has been made.

In preparation for the chemistry Nobel Prize announcement, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. ET, ACS Webinars and Chemical & Engineering News will host a virtual panel, “Who Will Win the #ChemNobel?” A panel of guests will discuss how the chemistry recognized by the prize has changed over time, speculate who will win this year and answer your questions about Nobel-worthy science. Reporters are invited to participate either by registering for the event or contacting ACS for a link to the live broadcast on Vimeo.

