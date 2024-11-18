Newswise — For six decades, ongoing research at the University of Virginia has explored cases of young children who report memories of a past life. The alleged memories, while they are active, can significantly influence the children's behaviors and attitudes, but they tend to fade away as the children grow older. While often kept secret due to fear of stigmatization, these experiences also affect numerous families. Prior studies from other countries have suggested that such children typically grow up to be well-adjusted adults, with many viewing the experience as a positive influence on their lives. This study examines American children who have grown into adulthood, and offers a perspective from a culture that lacks a framework for interpreting the children’s alleged memories. It finds that children in the U.S. with such memories become well-adjusted adults as well. This paper explores some spiritual benefits and shifts in perceptions on life after death associated with the phenomenon. It also highlights that individuals with a greater tendency toward deep absorption in experiences are more likely to be influenced by their alleged past-life memories in adulthood.

Introduction: Some children between ages 3 and 6 claim to have memories of purported past lives. Prior research has documented this phenomenon in detail, including typical features and how it can manifest in the child’s life. However, less is known about what happens to these children as they transition to adulthood and whether this childhood experience may impact their lives.

Methods: We conducted the first observational follow-up study of American adults (N = 23) who were originally interviewed as children regarding their claims of past-life memories. Using online surveys with validated self report questionnaires and a phone interview, we assessed personality traits, subjective well-being, and the impact of these memories on various domains in their lives.

Results: Adults who reported apparent past-life memories as children seem to lead normal, productive lives and have high educational attainment compared to the general population. They exhibit moderate-to-high levels of spiritual well-being, and slightly elevated, but not pathological, dissociation and fantasy proneness, compared to unselected samples. Sixty-five percent endorsed some impact of the purported memories in their lives, with few reporting negative effects. Spearman’s correlation analysis showed that the degree of impact of this experience was positively associated with the trait of absorption.

Conclusion: This study offers a first glimpse into the lives of American individuals touched by this intriguing childhood experience.