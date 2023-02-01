Newswise — Arlington, Va. – The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) installed new leadership during its annual meeting last week in Washington, D.C. Michael R. Martin, DC, of Plano, Texas, was elected president and Marcus Nynas, DC, of Billings, Mont., was elected vice president for the next year by members of the ACA Board of Governors (BoG).

Dr. Martin has been an ACA member for 38 years. He was elected to the Board in 2021. Before that, he served in the ACA House of Delegates (HoD) for 10 years as a state organization representative (Texas) as well as ACA’s Texas alternate delegate and then Texas East delegate. He has worked diligently as chair of the State Advocacy Committee to improve ACA collaboration with state chiropractic associations. Dr. Martin has been in private practice in Plano for 46 years.

Dr. Nynas has been an ACA member since 1997 and was elected to the Board this year by members of the HoD. He has served as the association’s Montana delegate for nine years and is chair of both ACA’s Payment Policy Committee and Medicare Advisory Board, working to improve access to chiropractic services for patients. Dr. Nynas works as a staff chiropractor with the Montana Veterans Administration.

The HoD also elected Maithy B. Ta, DC, of Kansas City, Mo., to the Board. Dr. Ta has been an ACA member since 2016 and has served in leadership with the Membership Task Force and NextGen, ACA’s group for early-career practitioners. She is active on the Legislative Committee, Medicare Advisory Board and the Committee on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Dr. Ta works at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, where she provides collaborative care within a hospital-based chiropractic clinic.

Continuing their terms on the ACA Board over the next year are Leo Bronston, DC, MAppSc, of Onalaska, Wis., Eric Benson, DC, FIAMA, FICC, of Grand Island, Neb., and Steven C. Roberts, JD, LLM, of St. Louis, Mo., who was reappointed as chair of the ACA Finance and Investment Committee. BoG members also serve as board members for the American Chiropractic Foundation.

Stepping down from the Board this year are Michele Maiers, DC, MPH, PhD, and Robert C. Jones, DC.

