Newswise — Arlington, Va. – The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) installed new leadership during its annual meeting in January in Washington, D.C. Leo Bronston, DC, MAppSc, of Onalaska, Wis., was elected president of the association, and Marcus Nynas, DC, of Billings, Mont., was re-elected vice president for the 2024-2025 term by members of the ACA Board of Governors (BoG).

Dr. Bronston, who runs a private practice, has been a member of the ACA board since 2019. He is chair of the ACA Health Policy and Advocacy Committee and has been ACA’s representative to the American Medical Association’s CPT® Health Care Professionals Advisory Committee (HCPAC) for more than a decade. Dr. Bronston was also recently appointed to serve on AMA’s CPT Editorial Panel.

Dr. Nynas, who is a staff chiropractor with the Montana Veterans Administration (VA), has been a member of the board since 2023. He previously served nine years as ACA’s Montana delegate and has chaired several committees in areas such as payment policy and Medicare.

In other elections, members of the ACA House of Delegates selected Kris Anderson, DC, MS, of Grand Forks, N.D., and Adrian Stratton, MBA, PRP, CP, of New York, N.Y. to join the BoG.

Dr. Anderson, who works at a federally qualified community health center (FQHC) in addition to running a private practice, serves as vice chair of the ACA Health Policy and Advocacy Committee. He is also an advisor to the AMA’s RVS Update Committee (RUC) HCPAC.

Mr. Stratton is a general management executive and partner at GAACC, a global-focused management consultancy. He is a registered and certified parliamentarian and has published and lectured extensively on parliamentary topics.

Continuing terms on the BoG over the next year are Eric Benson, DC, FIAMA, FICC, of Grand Island, Neb., and Maithy B. Ta, DC, of Kansas City, Mo. Additionally, the board appointed Dr. Benson as chair of the ACA Finance and Investment Committee. Ending terms on the board are Michael Martin, DC, and Steven C. Roberts, JD, LLM.

