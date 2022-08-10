Newswise — The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) has endorsed several mattresses from Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep, sister brands that build mattresses on demand and in a variety of comfort levels at their Phoenix, Ariz. manufacturing facility. As part of the endorsement process, a team of ACA chiropractors reviewed the mattresses.

In all, ACA endorsed five models: Brooklyn Bedding's Plank Firm and Plank Firm Luxe, and Helix's Midnight Luxe, Twilight Luxe, and Plus. The mattresses were evaluated and approved based on factors such as workmanship, ease of assembly, comfort, durability, and performance.

“ACA is pleased to endorse Brooklyn Bedding’s mattresses, which feature premium workmanship and comfort. Sleep is an important aspect of overall health, and a comfortable and supportive mattress contributes to better quality sleep,” said ACA President Michele Maiers, DC, MPH, PhD.

“We are honored to receive this endorsement from ACA, which represents the highest standard of quality in chiropractic care,” said John Merwin, chief executive officer of Brooklyn Bedding. “Having our products recognized by the ACA is a testament to Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep’s commitment to creating high-quality mattresses designed for optimal sleep health and comfort.”

An ACA endorsement is presented to products that are of the highest quality after thorough review, analysis, testing, and evaluation by a review board of doctors of chiropractic with specific and related expertise. To learn more about ACA endorsements, visit www.acatoday.org/About/Endorsements.

###

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways — by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. To learn more, visit acatoday.org.

About Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers’ homes. Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high-quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. For more information, visit Brooklynbedding.com