Newswise — Arlington, Va.- The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) has endorsed Volvo Cars automotive seating following an independent evaluation. The review panel of chiropractic experts reported that the seating systems tested were ergonomically designed with exceptional comfort and functionality.

In all, four Volvo Cars seating models were tested and approved by ACA: the SPA Comfort Seat (with and without massage), the SPA Contour Seat and the CMA Seat. Reviewers were impressed by the attention to design, meshing mechanical ergonomics with human functionality. The seats were also praised for their ease of use, comfort, and their excellent lumbar support.

“It’s important to have proper support when we sit for extended periods of time and being behind the wheel of a car is no exception. Volvo Cars has designed seating systems that seamlessly combine functionality with ergonomic principles to produce an experience that is exceptionally comfortable and supportive for the human body,” said ACA President Michele Maiers, DC, MPH, PhD.

“Seats designed by Volvo Cars ensure drivers and passengers never have to sacrifice comfort, design or safety when on the road,” said Jim Nichols, head of Product and Technology Consumer Offer at Volvo Car USA. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by the American Chiropractic Association with an endorsement that reaffirms our industry-leading approach.”

An ACA endorsement is given to products that are of the highest quality after thorough review, analysis, testing and evaluation by a review board of doctors of chiropractic with specific and related expertise and final approval from ACA’s Board of Governors. Products are reviewed regularly to ensure they continue to meet the high standards on which the endorsement was approved. To learn more about ACA endorsements, visit www.acatoday.org/About/Endorsements.

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways -- by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. To learn more, visit www.acatoday.org.

About Volvo Car USA

Volvo Car USA LLC, (www.volvocars.com/us) is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCUSA provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to Volvo automobile retailers in the United States. For more information, please refer to the VCUSA media website at: http://www.media.volvocars.com/us.