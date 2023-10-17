Newswise — Arlington, Va. – The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) has joined the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), the leading national advocacy organization in support of community health centers and the expansion of healthcare access for the medically underserved and uninsured.

According to NACHC, more than 1,400 federally funded community health centers nationwide serve more than 30 million people, providing affordable health care and working to eliminate disparities in access. In striving to provide high-quality, integrated primary care, a growing number of community health centers today offer chiropractic services.

“We’re excited to support NACHC’s efforts to increase access to quality, affordable health care in communities across the country,” said John Falardeau, ACA senior vice president of public policy and advocacy. “Chiropractors offer a patient-centered, non-drug approach for the treatment of common musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain, neck pain and headaches. With the opioid crisis still taking its toll, it’s important for everyone to have access to non-drug therapies that may reduce or eliminate their reliance on prescription pain medications.”

Research and clinical guidelines from groups such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Physicians support the use of non-drug therapies such as spinal manipulation as a first line of defense against common musculoskeletal pain.

As part of its efforts to support diversity and inclusivity in health care, ACA provides information to its members about opportunities to bring chiropractic services to medically underserved communities and populations, including work at community health centers.

