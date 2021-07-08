Newswise — Washington, D.C., July 8, 2021 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is joining hundreds of top safety experts and partners virtually at the Safe Kids Worldwide Childhood Injury Prevention Convention (PrevCon) for a week of conversation focused on preventing unintentional childhood injuries.

As the Platinum Sponsor of PrevCon 2021 (July 12-16), ACI will highlight product and packaging innovations designed to help prevent unintentional child injuries, as well as key industry initiatives, such as the Packets Up! campaign. Now in its ninth year, the industry-led Packets Up! effort works to help reduce the number of unintended exposures to liquid laundry packets (LLPs) among children.

In addition to a virtual exhibit booth where ACI will engage and interact with PrevCon attendees, ACI will also offer two peer learning sessions, ‘Cleaning Product Safety in a Post-Covid World’, where attendees will brainstorm ideas on how to strengthen cleaning product safety messages and the various outlets available to reach families with safety messages.

“At ACI, we know how quickly accidents can happen with children at home and believe that protecting against unintentional accidents is an integral part of what we do. ACI and the cleaning products industry are committed to supporting and educating all consumers, parents and caregivers on critical injury prevention measures,” said Melissa Hockstad, President & CEO of the American Cleaning Institute. “We are eager to convene virtually at PrevCon 2021 with leaders in the safety space to continue this important conversation.”

Key ACI child-focused safety programs include:

The Packets Up! Campaign, which works to educate parents and caregivers on the proper use and storage of LLPs and other commons household cleaners. Visit the campaign website (com) or follow the conversation on social media using #PacketsUp to learn more.

The C is for Clean Toolkit offers easy-to-understand recommendations on cleaning for child care centers, caregivers and parents. In addition to providing guidance on disinfecting, cleaning and hygiene best practices, the toolkit also provides key instructions on safe product storage when young children are present.

