Newswise — Washington, D.C., January 21, 2021 – The American Cleaning Institute is launching a strategic partnership with national nonprofits Good360 and SBP that will enhance ACI member company efforts to more efficiently and effectively contribute to disaster relief efforts.

Building on the broader philanthropic and community work ACI members have been doing regularly for many years, this partnership benefits ACI members by providing opportunities for purposeful and impactful giving, allowing members to maximize the impact of their charitable giving to communities affected by disasters. The alliance will also provide training, resources and tools to prepare for and respond to natural disasters, helping members reduce the risk of disasters and recover quickly should one strike.

ACI members have a history of generous donations through Good360, and this partnership provides the opportunity to formally expand those relationships and build new ones. In September 2020, Colgate-Palmolive committed to donating $20 million in health and hygiene products to nonprofit organizations including Good360. When Hurricane Delta made landfall along the Louisiana coast on October 9, Ecolab donated bleach to aid in clean-up efforts.

In addition to the resources ACI members have donated through Good 360, ACI members, including Dow Inc., have volunteered with SBP. In March 2018, 81 volunteers from Dow helped to rebuild homes for 6 Houston families who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey.

“Manufacturers throughout the cleaning product supply chain are steadfast supporters of our communities and those in need,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “We are excited about the opportunity to expand and extend our disaster resiliency and product philanthropy work and to make that support more effective than ever.”

By leveraging each other’s strengths and experiences, ACI, Good360 and SBP look forward to many successful initiatives to assist the cleaning products industry become even more resilient and active in disaster recovery.

About Good360

Good360 (good360.org) a national nonprofit, is the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving and partners with hundreds of socially responsible companies to source highly needed products and distribute them through a network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need, including survivors of disasters.

About SBP

SBP (sbpusa.org), a social impact organization focused on disaster resilience and recovery, solves the challenges facing at risk communities by bringing the rigor of business and innovation to drive social impact, create resilient communities, and streamline recovery.

About the American Cleaning Institute

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.